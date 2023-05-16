Holladay declares local state of emergency for ‘imminent risk of flooding’

HOLLADAY, Utah — The City of Holladay declared a state of local emergency due to what they say is an imminent risk of flooding from rapid snowmelt in Big Cottonwood Canyon into Big Cottonwood Creek.

Residents that live along Little Cottonwood Creek have seen the water rise as much as a foot since Sunday.

According to a release from the city, Holladay has eight streambank miles of Big Cottonwood Creek in private and public property which falls within the regulated 100-yr floodplain special flood hazard area.

The declaration would allow the city to gain financial help and other necessary resources to address flooding from spring runoff.

“While we cannot control the current temperatures and rate of snowmelt from this natural event, Holladay has invested much time and resources preparing for the spring run-off. I am especially grateful for all the volunteers that have selflessly filled sandbags and helped their neighbors fortify their properties. This is an extraordinary situation and the emergency declaration will enable us to get more help when needed,” Holladay Mayor, Rob Dahle said.

Holladay has been coordinating with Salt Lake County Flood Control to prepare for the spring run-off by assessing creek conditions, monitoring snowpack and creek flow volumes, stockpiling emergency response materials, and clearing debris.

The city has also hosted several sandbagging events and continues to provide self-serving sandbagging stations.

Millcreek, a neighboring city to Holladay, declared a state of local emergency over a month ago.

In addition, Holladay has closed a portion of Knudsen Park at 6290 S. Holladay Blvd. Big Cottonwood Creek runs through the west boundary of the park and the swift, cold water is very dangerous. Individuals should avoid the streambank and are strongly cautioned to watch children and pets in these areas. If the public encounters flood waters, here’s who they should call for help depending on the situation.

For life safety emergencies or active flooding of a structure, CALL 9-1-1.

For flooding on Big Cottonwood Creek or if flood waters are approaching a structure on private property, call Salt Lake County Flood Control at 385-468-6600.

For flooding in Knudsen Park, local roads or bridges, call the City of Holladay at 801-272-9450.