Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions. That’s why we created this desktop buying guide. If you are wondering how to choose the right computer, we outline five factors to consider when you start your purchase journey.

Benefits of buying a desktop vs. laptop

You might be wondering why you should choose a desktop over a laptop. Though a laptop is compact and easy to move around, there are many benefits to having a desktop computer.

For one, desktops have more memory and storage. This means that they are faster running and can handle more files. They are also easier to upgrade since you can swap out the components over time. That makes your desktop computer a longer-lasting investment than a laptop.

In addition, desktops have many custom configurations to meet your computing needs. For example, many have better graphics cards for gaming or video editing programs.

Choosing a Mac vs. a PC

The next question in deciding which desktop to choose is which operating system (OS) you prefer. The OS manages all the software and hardware of the computer. It’s what lets you visually interact with the computer rather than having to learn how to use code.

Macs have a quality build and usually fewer issues with malware. However, they are usually more expensive, and as of yet, no Mac desktop has a touch screen.

PCs have the benefit of being cheaper and more customizable. You usually install malware to protect your computer from viruses, though.

Desktop terms to be familiar with

While you are starting your search, there may be terms you need to familiarize yourself with when looking at the details and description. Here are a few key phrases to be familiar with.

Processor: This is the computer’s brain, also referred to as a CPU (computer processing unit). It handles all of the operations and works to translate the commands of the user into actions by the computer. It manages data transfers, memory access, and other system operations.

Motherboard: This is the heart of the computer. It is a circuit board that connects all components, providing power to them. It communicates and interacts with them so your desktop functions appropriately. It has different slots, ports, and connectors to attach additional components, such as USB ports, SATA connections, RAM slots, and more.

RAM vs. ROM: RAM stands for random-access memory, whereas ROM stands for read-only memory. RAM stores information temporarily during use which gets deleted when you shut down the computer or close the program. ROM permanently stores information onto a chip.

Monitor: This is the screen that displays all of the information of the computer and allows you to use it visually.

Features to look out for in your search

Now that you understand the language, you might wonder what features you need as you narrow your search. Consider your computer needs and budget before adding a new computer to your cart. That will help you filter out specific components or types of desktops.

The main features you want to consider are the processor, storage, and system memory. Intel or AMD makes most CPUs. Intel tends to perform better but is a little more pricey than AMD.

The higher the RAM, the faster speed your computer will have. Most experts recommend 8-16 GB for the best performance. Look for a computer with a solid-state drive (SSD), which is usually faster and more durable than hard disk drives (HDD).

For gamers and video editors, look for a dedicated graphics card. A DirectX 11 card with 2 GB or more memory is a good starting point.

Another consideration is the screen resolution, which refers to the number of pixels a screen can show. The higher the number, the sharper the image quality. A 1080p is a good baseline, but QHD and 4K UHD offer more outstanding image quality.

