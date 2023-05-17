Public asked to review new design for 2100 South improvements

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents are invited to review road improvements for 2100 South.

The invite comes from Salt Lake transportation officials who extended the invite to Sugar House residents at an open house on Tuesday night. The project is currently in the planning phase and is said to be long overdue.

Driving, biking, and even walking through Sugar House along 2100 South can be arduous and sometimes dangerous. Crumbling pavement can be felt and seen.

“We have probably about twice as many left turn crashes on 21st South as you would expect for a street like that,” Jon Larson, Transportation Director for Salt Lake City said. “A lot of that’s just because there’s so many driveways, so many businesses and people just turning in and out, stopping in the lane. It’s chaos.”

The city’s new vision includes improvements to crosswalks, a shared-use path, raised medians and designated left turn lanes. The redesign from 700 East to 1300 East will still carry the same amount of cars and buses.

“It’s been growing fast and it’s going to continue to and we’ve kind of hit peak car in Sugar House,” Larson said. “The only way we’re going to be able to accommodate that growth is if people start shifting into walking, biking, or taking some of the great transit options.”

Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction with no bus stops to create what the city calls a safer and more predictable environment for all travelers in the heart of Sugarhouse.

Tuesday night’s open house runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highland High School library. Click here for more information.