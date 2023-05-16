Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

All-American Ellessa Bonstrom Reflects On Utah Softball’s Come-Up

May 16, 2023, 1:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – All-American Ellessa Bonstrom joined DJ and PK to reflect on the crazy come-up she and her teammates with Utah softball have experienced.

Preseason media votes had the Utes finishing ninth in the Pac-12 for 2023. However, Utah had a different idea, winning the first-ever Pac-12 Tournament and earning their first conference title since joining the league in 2011.

The surrealness of the No. 12 Utes’ accomplishments didn’t stop there either. On Sunday, the ladies gathered together to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Not only did Utah make it in, but they get to play host this weekend at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

The Best Feeling

Out of all the feelings Utah softball has experienced in the last 96 or so hours, Bonstrom says being gathered with her teammates watching the Selection Show and finding out they would be hosting the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament is hard to beat.

“We’ve been waiting for that moment since last year,” Bonstrom said. “To see that we not only made postseason, but we get to host- that was really something so special for this team. Honestly, yeah, I’d have to say that is one of the best moments I’ve had with this team.”

Going In With No Fear

Utah was six games behind UCLA going into the Pac-12 Tournament, but that didn’t matter in that setting. All the Utes had to do was win the games in front of them in order to claim the title, and according to Bonstrom, that’s exactly what they did.

“The team, we all believed in ourselves,” Bonstrom said. “No matter what opposing team it was, we were going to win. Saturday was a tough day for us. We lost two of our starters that went down and we had to regroup. We decided that we were going to play for those girls that no longer get to play. It was a really cool moment that we all got to share together, and we came out on top which was unbelievable. I’m so proud of this team.”

A Family Affair

Bonstrom hails from Tucson, Arizona which was the host site for the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament and made it easy for her brother, who plays baseball, to see her play collegiately for the first time.

“What is so cool is my brother was able to make it out,” Bonstrom said. “That was actually his first time seeing me play college softball because he plays college baseball, and our seasons are at the same time. He finished up before our season ended so he was able to fly out and watch me play. It was very special to have family and friends there watching me.”

Why Utah?

Bonstrom could have gone just about anywhere she wanted to play college softball but picked Utah largely because of how head coach Amy Hogue and her staff conduct themselves and care about their athletes.

“Honestly, I loved the coaching staff that we have,” Bonstrom said. “Coach A. is just a phenomenal woman and a coach who really supports us and wants the best for us. Coach D.J. and coach Paige came in a couple of years afterward, but they have transformed this program into what is it now. I picked Utah for the softball program that they have, but also, the state of Utah is so beautiful. There is so much to do here and for me, being from Arizona, it’s a quick flight home if I ever needed. It’s close to home, but still far away from home.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Has Never Seen A Prospect Like Victor Wembanyama

Jazz guard Collin Sexton went over his history with luck, thoughts on top prospects in this year's class, and his own draft day experience.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Will Have Foreign Tour Before First Big 12 Season

BYU basketball will travel overseas for the second time in the Mark Pope era.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Javelin Guidry Claimed Off Waivers By Jets

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, former Utah defensive back Javelin Guidry was claimed off of waivers by the New York Jets.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Host Timbers As Pressure Mounts

Real Salt Lake will host the Portland Timbers midweek at American First Field as the pressure mounts on RSL to score goals. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Predicting TV Channels, Kick Times For 2023 BYU Football Schedule

Time to put on the TV executive cap and project some kickoff times and channel assignments for BYU's 2023 football schedule.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Offensive Lineman Signs With Tennessee Titans

Former BYU lineman James Empey is on the move to Nashville.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

All-American Ellessa Bonstrom Reflects On Utah Softball’s Come-Up