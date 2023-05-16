Silver Alert: Woman with dementia last seen in SLC on May 11

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old woman who was last seen in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Lori Johnson lives with dementia.

Additional details from the Silver Alert reveal Johnson is homeless and was last seen in the area of 718 N. 900 West — near her daughter’s home — at approximately 7 a.m.

Police said she does not have access to a car, so she will likely be walking.

She is described as 5 foot 6 and 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts has been asked to call police at 801-799-3000 or dial 911.

