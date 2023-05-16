Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Former Utah DB Javelin Guidry Claimed Off Waivers By Jets

May 16, 2023, 2:53 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, former Utah defensive back Javelin Guidry was claimed off of waivers by the New York Jets.

Guidry last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in September 2022.

Guidry returns to New York where he played a total of 28 games in 2020-2021.

In 2021, Guidry had 48 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, and three pass breakups. During his two seasons in the league, the former Ute has recorded 70 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, four forced fumbles, and three pass breakups in 28 games. Guidry and the Jets finished the 2021 season with a 4-13 record.

Guidry joins another Utah local and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson on the Jets roster.

He also will be a part of what was one of the best defenses in the NFL last season. The Jets ranked second in opponent’s points per game (18.6), fourth in opponent’s yards per game (311.1), and third in opponent’s red zone scoring percentage (47.83%).

About Javelin Guidry

After playing at the University of Utah from 2017-19, Guidry went undrafted in 2020. He joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Prior to the start of free agency in March 2022, the Jets exercised exclusive rights on Guidry to prevent him from becoming a free agent. Following the preseason, New York let go of Guidry and he was picked up by Arizona. Guidry was only a member of the Cardinals for two weeks.

In September 2022, Guidry joined an 0-1 Raiders team that dropped its opener to the Chargers, 24-19. Las Vegas’ next game was at home against Guidry’s previous team, the Cardinals. He was waived by Las Vegas about a week later.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

