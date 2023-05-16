Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
RELIGION

Elder Alvin ‘Trip’ Meredith III named as next BYU-Idaho president

May 16, 2023, 4:07 PM

Elder Alvin F. Meredith III of the Seventy, who was named the new president of BYU-Idaho on May 16,...

Elder Alvin F. Meredith III of the Seventy, who was named the new president of BYU-Idaho on May 16, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

BY


KSLTV.com

REXBURG, Idaho — Elder Alvin “Trip” Meredith III has been named the 18th president of Brigham Young University-Idaho.

According to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he will officially take over on Aug. 1, 2023 — succeeding Henry J. Eyring.

“I rejoice that in the months and years ahead, you will be blessed by the leadership and influence of President Alvin F. Meredith and Sister Jennifer Meredith,” Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said Tuesday during a devotional at BYU-Idaho.

Elder Meredith — who is a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee — became a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021. He previously served as president of the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission, as well as on the Church Education System faculty interview committee.

“His work and Church service took him and his family of six children all over the world. In the United States, Elder Meredith had Church assignments in Utah, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and North Carolina. In Asia he served in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Pakistan, China, Thailand and India,” the release stated.

Elder Alvin F. Meredith III of the Seventy and his wife, Jennifer. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Elder Alvin F. Meredith III speaks at the October 2021 general conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Elder Alvin F. Meredith III speaks at the October 2021 general conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Elder Christofferson went on in his address to thank President and Sister Eyring for their six years of service.

“Together, President and Sister Eyring have inspired, taught and provided an exemplary model for BYU–Idaho and this entire community,” he said. “President Eyring has lifted those around him with his leadership, deep commitment to students and ongoing efforts to preserve and strengthen the culture and spirit of this great university.”

President Eyring previously served as the academic vice president and advancement vice president at the university. He has also been serving as an Area Seventy since 2019.

According to the release, he is returning to BYU’s Marriott School of Business in Provo, where he will “assist with the development of leadership curriculum and teach both graduate and undergraduate students.”

