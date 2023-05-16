Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Has Never Seen A Prospect Like Victor Wembanyama

SALT LAKE CITY – Ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery, Jazz guard Collin Sexton joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk over his history with luck, thoughts on top prospects in this year’s class, and his own draft day experience.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy approached Sexton about representing Utah at the draft lottery last week. Sexton said he was excited for the opportunity.

“Ryan (Smith) talked to me as well as coach (Will Hardy),” Sexton said. “I felt like it was an honor so I was definitely very excited to go and be here to represent the team.”

Get prepped for tonight 📚 Here is everything you need to know ahead of the #NBADraftLottery ⤵️ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 16, 2023

Superstitious Jazz fans want all the luck they can get to potentially move up in the draft. Sexton said that doing the right thing has earned himself some good karma.

“I got a little bit of luck,” Sexton said. “Just living right, doing the right thing. I feel like luck is on my side.”

In a social media video, Sexton said that he will be bringing $2 dollar bills to the draft lottery to hopefully bring some extra luck.

“It’s something that is in my family that we’ve been doing for generations,” Sexton said. “Tonight, I definitely have a good amount. I think I have fifty $2 bills with me, so we’ll see. It’s my own money, hopefully, it works.”

Collin will be representing the Jazz at the Draft Lottery on Tuesday and he’s bringing something special for a little extra luck 👀💰#TakeNote | #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/MLrz1iV4f7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 11, 2023

Every NBA franchise is hoping to climb up the draft board to have a chance at selecting French big man Victor Wembanyama. Most analysts believe there is no chance he isn’t selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

“I’ve definitely seen the highlights,” Sexton said. “How tall he is, how he’s able to move, dribble, and shoot. I haven’t seen anyone that tall being able to do that. I feel like he has a different type of skillset.”

Sexton was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Sexton highlighted what he belives is one of the best nights of his life.

“That night was one of the most exciting nights of my life,” Sexton said. “All of my dreams, all my hard work, everything it took for me to get to that point, it all showed that night. It’s a feeling you can’t explain. When I got back to the hotel room and was able to take it all in, that’s when I realized that I had done something very special.”

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be held Tuesday night in Chicago and air live at 6:00 p.m. MST on ESPN.

