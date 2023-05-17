South Jordan police search for person targeting, hitting animals with blow darts

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several colorful birds make their home at the Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak neighborhood, but someone is targeting them with a dart gun, police say.

“Last year, we were called out to Pioneer Park in Brigham City, and they were having the same problem, animals being blow darted,” recalled Addison Smith, President of Wasatch Wanderers. “There were two, and both of them passed away.”

The volunteer-based group focuses on rescuing and treating farm life and wild and exotic animals. Smith said Daybreak residents told them about a coot, an aquatic bird that was shot in the foot by a blowdart.

“They were able to catch the coot with the help of a couple of civilians,” Smith said. “A really nice civilian offered to drive the coot all the way to Price because that’s the only wildlife rehabilitation center open now due to the one in Ogden being forced to close.”

Because of this helpful bystander, the coot got medical attention at the Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation before it worsened.

“Blow darts are the same as bullets,” Smith explained. “If you can get to the animal that’s been shot relatively quickly, you can prevent infection, but if it takes a long time, a lot of the time infection will set in, and that can make it too late.”

South Jordan police are now searching for those responsible for targeting the local wildlife, as injuring the bird is a federal crime. They say a resident reported a limping dog in the area but couldn’t find a dart.

“It really frustrated me, though, to see somebody go out of their way to intentionally harm an animal,” Smith said.

Police said they don’t have a suspect or persons of interest. The Daybreak HOA said they told residents about this incident and will defer to the police investigation.