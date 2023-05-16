Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Delta Center, Salt Lake City To Host Third UFC Event In July

May 16, 2023, 5:15 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 29 when the Delta Center will host UFC 291.

UFC President Dana White announced the upcoming summer slate in a social media post on Tuesday.

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

The late-July card will be headlined with a main event featuring the No. 2 and No. 3 lightweights in the world. Former champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will face off in a five-round match for the vacant BMF title.

ESPN ranks Gaethje and Poirier as the fourth and fifth-best lightweights in the world.

Both fighters are coming off a win in their most recent fights. Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev on March 18, 2023, by a round-three decision. Poirier beat Michael Chandler in November 2022.

Gaethje boasts a career record of 24-4. Poirier’s record is 29-7 with one no-contest.

UFC 291 will be the third time that Salt Lake City has hosted a UFC event. The first was a fight night that featured Yair Rodriguez vs. Alex Caceres in August 2016.

UFC 278 was the second and took place in August 2022. It was Salt Lake City’s first-ever pay-per-view card event. UFC 291 will be the second.

The UFC’s return to SLC comes about a month after the NBA’s Salt Lake City Summer League in early July. Tickets for UFC 291 go on sale Friday, June 2.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

