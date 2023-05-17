Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
ENTERTAINMENT

Priscilla Presley agrees to settlement in dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

May 16, 2023, 6:29 PM

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in 2013. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images via CNN)...

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in 2013. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images via CNN)

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —Priscilla Presley has reached a settlement agreement over her petition questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

“The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement,” Ronson J. Shamoun, Priscilla Presley’s attorney, told Judge Lynn Scaduto at a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The agreement pertains to the Promenade Trust, which names Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter, as the beneficiary of her late mother’s estate. Details of the agreement were not discussed in court. Attorneys for the parties said they plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement.

The judge asked for the settlement and the motion to seal to be filed by June 12 and set another hearing in the case for Aug. 4.

“The families are happy,” Shamoun told reporters outside court. “Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.”

Justin Gold, attorney for Riley Keough, told CNN “she is very content.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child, died in January after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest at her California home.

Priscilla Presley disputed a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will which states that Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees, replacing them with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough later died in 2020.

The petition, filed in January and obtained by CNN, alleged that Priscilla Presley did not receive the amendment while her daughter was alive, as required by her Trust, and that the document misspells Priscilla’s name. The petition also alleged that the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questioned the authenticity of Lisa Marie Presley’s signature.

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death remains under review, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

