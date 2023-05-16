Jazz Stand Pat In Lottery, Will Draft Ninth

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were unable to beat the lottery odds and will own the ninth pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

The Jazz had a 20.2 percent chance of moving into the top four picks in the draft after finishing the season 37-45, but lady luck was not on their side.

The San Antonio Spurs earned the top overall pick, in the process winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. The French phenom is widely regarded as the best draft prospect since LeBron James with the chance to propel the franchise into championship territory.

Jazz Own Ninth Pick

The Jazz entered the night with a 50.8 percent chance of selecting ninth, and a 29 percent chance of getting jumped by at least one team ranked 10-14, but avoided the latter.

Though moving up would have been ideal, the 2023 draft is considered a relatively deep draft and there should be talent on the board at nine.

If Jazz brain trust Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik identified a player they liked higher in the lottery, they’ll likely have the firepower to move up in the draft to select them.

In addition to their own ninth pick, the Jazz also own the 16th pick via the Minnesota Timberwolves and the 28th pick via the Philadelphia 76ers.

History Of The Ninth Pick

This is not the first time the Jazz have selected ninth in the NBA draft.

In 2013, the Jazz acquired the ninth pick from the Timberwolves to select Michigan point guard Trey Burke.

In 2010 the Jazz used the pick, owed to them via the New York Knicks to select future All-Star Gordon Hayward.

Other notable ninth-overall picks in NBA history include All-Stars Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan, Joakim Noah, Andre Iguodala, Amare Stoudamire, Shawn Marion, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tracy McGrady.

The draft will be held on June 22 at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York.

