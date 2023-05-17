Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MENTAL HEALTH

Psychedelic medicine community processes murder-suicide by well-known doctor

May 16, 2023, 6:55 PM | Updated: May 17, 2023, 5:41 am

(KSLTV)...

(KSLTV)

(KSLTV)

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A tight-knit medical community in Utah is sharing their thoughts and talking about how to move forward after a well-known doctor in their field killed his son, then himself at his clinic.

In a place to promote healing, Dr. Emily Bullock offers the space for people to process at her psychotherapy clinic in Woods Cross, Utah.

“All different kinds of traumatic events that people have gone through, sometimes from long ago, sometimes current, sometimes accidents, sometimes sexual trauma, military trauma, things like that,” Bullock explained.

The kinds of therapy found in her clinic include EMDR, assisted psychotherapy, clinical yoga and ketamine.

“Ketamine is used as a tool to help people in their therapy to be able to accomplish whatever their goal is that they’re working on in their treatment,” she said.

She’s seen clients who utilize ketamine as medicine and has found it brings “a lot of hope and promise” to their lives.

“These psychedelic medicines and ketamine specifically — which is the one that’s FDA approved right now — have been incredibly beneficial and impactful for people in their lives when they’re used as a tool to aid them in their recovery or their mental health journeys,” Bullock said.

Something else has been impacting her this week, as those in the psychedelic medicine community talk, discuss and express emotions following what took place at a different clinic over the weekend.

“When you hear about a tragedy like this, it’s very confusing. It’s very distressing,” Bullock said.

Police said Dr. Parth Gandhi died by suicide after shooting and killing his 16-year-old son inside Salt Lake City Psychedelic Therapy and Research Saturday. It’s unknown if any substances were used prior.

Police: Father kills son in murder-suicide in SLC office building

Gandhi was known in the healing world for his work with psychedelics, specifically as they relate to autism, concussions, addiction and depression.

“It’s terribly upsetting for everyone in the psychology community in the medical community, in the psychedelic medicine field,” Bullock expressed.

Dr. Scott Allen, a physician and anesthesiologist who runs a psychedelic medicine clinic, knew Gandhi.

“Dr. Gandhi was a fairly influential educator within the psychedelic movement within Utah and sort of nationally to here,” he said. “He led a fairly large training course that a lot of people attended.”

He indicated how the people who are used to helping others are now working themselves to process this terrible event.

“We’re trying to figure out a way going forward in which we can help support each other,” he said.

Allen said they would host their next professional journal club in a couple of weeks and have been discussing ways to support each other’s thoughts, feelings and emotions as they work to take care of other physicians.

“We’ve been discussing ways that we can offer services to people and have a venue for people to kind of talk about what they’re feeling personally,” he said.

He said this one tragic act does not represent the psychedelic medicine community as a whole.

“Psychedelics, in general, tend to promote a lot of feelings of love, of connectedness, oneness with the universe. That’s usually what people experience is, is more love and more compassion for other people, more empathy. That’s usually what we see,” Allen said. “And so, for somebody involved with the psychedelic community, I think it kind of compounds the shock of it because most of us who have engaged with it, we’re like, ‘Wow, these substances make us so loving towards others.'”

Dr. Bullock, who specializes in working with complex trauma and led the Traumatic Stress Response Team in the U.S. Air Force, explained that in horrible traumas like this, it’s normal to experience a range of different emotions, and she talked about how crucial it is to reach out, get support and speak with others.

“It’s so, so important to be able to get take care of yourself and your basic needs following a tragedy,” she said. “But then also, getting the right kind of help and support immediately and thereafter.”

For anyone wanting to reach out for services, Bullock said the Utah Psychological Association is always available and is currently on standby to be able to refer people affected by last weekend’s events to the appropriate agency.

She said anyone in a dangerous or emergency situation should call 911, and there’s also the 988 mental health emergency line. That line will link people to a crisis response center, and they can deploy a team of mental health experts to intervene. The 24/7, free, confidential domestic violence hotline is also at 1-800-897-LINK.

The Utah Psychological Association released the statement below in response to the situation. It explains their sorrow for Gandhi’s daughters, his son’s mother and others close to them, and how they’re ready to help his clients.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources

KSL 5 TV Live

Mental Health

The encouraging messages on the sweatshirts. (Courtesy: No Norm Co)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah sisters launch company to spread awareness about mental health

Two Utah moms are on a mission to stop the stigma surrounding people struggling with mental health.

3 days ago

...

Aley Davis

Jordan School District prioritizing mental health for students and staff

In 2021, 3-in-5 teen girls said they felt persistently sad and hopeless, and more than 1-in-4 girls reported they seriously considered attempting suicide -- up significantly since 2011.

5 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Deanie Wimmer

Utah lawmaker questions schools leaving money on the table for mental health screenings

Schools screen vision and hearing, so why not mental health? While funding is available, most Utah schools do not take part in a state program to provide mental health screenings in school, even though suicide is the number one cause of death among Utah teens.

6 days ago

New Utah foundation helps first responders with mental health (KSLTV)...

Karah Brackin

New Utah foundation helps first responders with mental health

A new local foundation aims to provide first responders and their families with the mental health treatment they need.

8 days ago

Planet Fitness...

Ashley R. Williams

Teens can boost physical, mental health for free this summer at Planet Fitness

On their break from hitting the books, teens can hit up any one of Planet Fitness's gyms to boost their physical and mental well-being all summer long -- for free.

10 days ago

B3 Kids, brain body boost...

Ayanna Likens

Online resource helps students learn about physical and mental health

Teaching kids how to keep their bodies healthy is important, a program through SelectHealth now offers a fun way to learn about physical and mental health inside the classroom.

27 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Psychedelic medicine community processes murder-suicide by well-known doctor