President Russell M. Nelson says he’s using walker to help with his balance

May 16, 2023, 9:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson, 98, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revealed Tuesday that he’s using a walker in order to help with his balance, but is otherwise in good health.

“Gratefully, my heart is good, my spirit is strong as are my legs, and my brain still works,” he wrote in a Facebook post shared at 3:14 p.m.

“Little challenges with balance should be the least of our worries. Onward and upward!” the post continued.

President Nelson celebrates his 98th birthday

He officially became the oldest president in Church history back in April 2022, surpassing the previous record of 97 years, 7 months and 5 days set by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Then a few months later, on Sept. 9, 2022, President Nelson turned 98 years old.

Since becoming the leader of the Church in January 2018, he has announced the construction of 133 additional temples.

