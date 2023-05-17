KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Special Utah Senate committee hearing aims to fix error in firefighter retirement benefits

May 16, 2023, 10:13 PM | Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:03 am

Matt Hambleton, a firefighter with the Unified Fire Authority, died on April 12, 2023, after servin...

Matt Hambleton, a firefighter with the Unified Fire Authority, died on April 12, 2023, after serving for more than 20 years. (Utah Task Force 1/Facebook)

(Utah Task Force 1/Facebook)

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Utah Legislature meets for its special session Wednesday, lawmakers will hear about HB1003 — which deals with retirement benefits for the families of firefighters.

Last month, Matt Hambleton, a firefighter with the Unified Fire Authority, died. He had been a firefighter for 28 years and headed up many projects, including the heavy rescue program.

His higher-ups said he performed thousands of hours of training to crew on that and other specialty programs. He was also part of Utah Task Force 1 and went to New York after 9/11 to help with operations there.

But when he died last month, he was part of what legislators and lobbyists call a clerical error, which meant his family would only get half of his life insurance plan.

It stems back to a bill passed in 2018. At that time, legislators passed the law, including what’s called Division A and B public safety and Division A and B firefighters. The law would entitle beneficiaries of 20+ year employees, who had died not in the line of service, to 75% of the average of the highest three years of service. But for some reason, Division B firefighters were left off the bill.

At a Senate Retirement and Independent Entities Committee hearing Tuesday, lawmakers said they had reviewed the 2018 bill and all verbiage, including the Division B firefighters. Division B public safety and firefighters don’t pay into social security during their working years. As a result, they don’t get social security paid to them during retirement.

In Utah, there are 13 fire departments that are entirely Division B workers. So, this “clerical error” could potentially affect thousands of Utah firefighters after they reach 20 years with their department.

Monica Hambleton found out about the bill and the mistake that would mean she would only get half of that 75% just days after her husband’s death. She said her husband’s coworkers quickly came to her aid.

A handful of them sat next to her Tuesday during during the committee hearing, in which the bill passed unanimously. It now goes to the full House and Senate for votes.

Monica Hambleton said her late husband was “the life of the party,” and his former coworkers agree, although they said his antics were never present when they were on official business.

(Utah Task Force 1/Facebook) (Utah Task Force 1/Facebook) (Utah Task Force 1/Facebook) (Utah Task Force 1/Facebook) (Utah Task Force 1/Facebook) (Utah Task Force 1/Facebook) (Utah Task Force 1/Facebook)

Monica Hambleton said the support of the firefighters saved her this last month.

“I couldn’t be standing here today without them,” she told KSL TV. “They helped me get through the funeral. They helped me get through this.”

Unified Fire Authority Fire Chief Dominic Burchett said Hambleton was a stellar firefighter and a good friend, and he is missed.

“He was a huge part of our fire department,” Burchett said. “The biggest thing he was known for is his time with heavy rescue.”

Burchett said he’s thankful Gov. Spencer Cox agreed to put this item on the agenda for Wednesday’s special session. Monica Hambleton agrees and is thankful for her late husband’s teammates that are now making sure she and her family are taken care of.

“There are no words,” she said. “His other family rallied — his firefighter family rallied for our family.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

UTA police investigating after riders claim to see individual with stick of dynamite

TRAX stations in the Murray area experienced delays Wednesday morning due to police activity.

11 hours ago

Water levels are high in Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon on May 2. Joel Ferry, director of th...

Carter Williams

Why Utah’s flooding, landslide risks are beginning to pick up again

Utah's natural resources director says the state is still prone to additional flooding and landslides as the remaining snowpack continues to come down from the mountains.

11 hours ago

(John Wilson/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis and Larry D. Curtis

After shots fired, person barricaded at Utah trout farm now in standoff with police

Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded to a person who is apparently fired shots and is barricaded inside the Morgan Trout Farm in the Ogden area.

11 hours ago

...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation leaves consumers getting less for their money

Food prices in the grocery aisles have gone up by 19.1%. That is worse enough, but here is the one-two punch: the packaging that increasingly expensive food comes in keeps shrinking.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Genola residents concerned about target shooting after finding bullets, bullet holes

Neighbors raised concerns Tuesday about nearby target shooting after a series of close calls, including bullet holes found on sheds and houses and rounds found near homes.

1 day ago

(Russell M. Nelson/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

President Russell M. Nelson says he’s using walker to help with his balance

President Russell M. Nelson, 98, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revealed Tuesday that he's using a walker in order to help with his balance, but is otherwise in good health.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Special Utah Senate committee hearing aims to fix error in firefighter retirement benefits