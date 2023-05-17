KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

‘Destroyed my life’: Families of 8 killed in NYC bike path attack share pain at sentencing

May 17, 2023, 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:13 pm

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bik...

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bike path the day before, Oct. 31, near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, in New York. Relatives of eight people killed in the Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path, as well as those who were injured, are expected to speak at a Wednesday, May 17, 2023, sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Relatives of eight people killed in a Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path spoke sometimes through tears at a Wednesday sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist, describing their lingering pain and sometimes directly addressing the man convicted in the deaths.

Frank Decadt, father of victim Ann-Laure Decadt, told Sayfullo Saipov that he hoped that “one day you will understand the extent of horror you have inflicted on so many people.”

Marion Van Reeth, who lost her legs in the attack, sat before Saipov in her wheelchair, telling him: “I will never be able to walk like you can.”

As Saipov kept his head drooped and eyes lowered, listening to a translation of the proceedings through earphones, she said: “I have a question for you. After all this time in prison, are you still convinced that your criminal acts against innocent people was the right thing?”

Like others, she expressed hope that someday Saipov would see that his terrorist act was wrong.

Saipov’s sentencing in Manhattan federal court comes after a jury in March rejected the death penalty for the Uzbekistan citizen and onetime New Jersey resident, leaving him with a mandatory life sentence.

Prosecutors urged Judge Vernon S. Broderick to impose a sentence of eight consecutive life sentences — one for each death — and an additional 260 years in prison, according to a presentence submission.

“Saipov is an unabashed terrorist — a proud murderer who deserves no leniency and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” prosecutors wrote.

“After months of planning a vicious terrorist attack, Saipov got what he wanted: brutal carnage of innocent people, lives and families destroyed, and terror in New York City,” they added.

Gabriela Pabla Pereya, the wife of Ariel Erlij, who was among five men from Argentina killed during a bike ride as they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, delivered the shortest statement during the sentencing hearing. She called Saipov a coward and said if he truly wanted God “to accept and love you, go kill yourself.”

Monica Missio, whose son, Nicholas Cleves was killed, told Saipov his death “has completely destroyed my life.”

Saipov, 35, carried out his attack on Halloween in 2017 when he ran his rented truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan that is popular with residents and tourists.

Five tourists from Argentina, two Americans and a Belgian woman were killed, and 18 others were seriously injured.

Saipov was shot by a police officer and immediately taken into custody after emerging from his truck shouting “God is great” in Arabic and waving paintball and pellet guns in the air.

Prosecutors said he smiled as he asked FBI agents who questioned him in a hospital room after the attack if they could hang an Islamic State group flag on the walls.

At his trial, his family members urged a life sentence, saying they hoped he would realize what he had done and express remorse. They said they wanted him to return to the passive person they remembered him as before he grew obsessed with online propaganda posted by the Islamic State militant group.

A former long-haul truck driver, Saipov moved legally to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010 and lived in Ohio and Florida before joining his family in Paterson, New Jersey.

His lawyer, David Patton, told jurors that his actions were “senseless, horrific, and there’s no justification for them.”

Patton, who did not post a sentencing submission in the public file, did not return an email message Tuesday.

Saipov, who did not testify at his trial, will have the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during...

Rebecca Boone

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths

A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

13 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Lehi Police Department/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

3 juveniles detained after police pursuit in stolen vehicle; 4th teen outstanding

Three teens have been detained while another is still being sought by police after they said the minors led officers on a chase through multiple Utah cities in a stolen car.

13 hours ago

Mourners hold candles Monday during a vigil in Farmington, New Mexico. A 98-year-old woman and her ...

Steve Almasy and Elizabeth Wolfe

98-year-old woman and her daughter among 3 victims killed by New Mexico student

A 98-year-old woman and her 73-year-old daughter were among the three people killed by an 18-year-old high school student who roamed through his neighborhood Monday firing indiscriminately at homes and passersby in their vehicles.

2 days ago

(KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Psychedelic medicine community processes murder-suicide by well-known doctor

A tight-knit medical community in Utah is sharing their thoughts and talking about how to move forward after a well-known doctor in their field killed his son, then himself at his clinic.

2 days ago

The bird injured by the dart....

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck

South Jordan police search for person targeting, hitting animals with blow darts

Several colorful birds make their home at the Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak neighborhood, but someone is targeting them with a dart gun, police say.

2 days ago

A federal indictment unsealed on May 15 alleges an Instagram influencer was part of a cybercrime or...

CNN

Instagram influencer scammed over $2M from older, lonely Americans, federal prosecutors say

A federal indictment unsealed Monday alleges Mona Faiz Montrage was part of a cybercrime organization from West Africa that committed a series of scams including a romance scam which bilked over $2 million from older and vulnerable Americans.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

‘Destroyed my life’: Families of 8 killed in NYC bike path attack share pain at sentencing