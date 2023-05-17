KSL Flood Watch
Person in SWAT standoff at Utah trout farm taken into custody; US 89 open

May 17, 2023, 8:00 AM | Updated: 2:36 pm

(John Wilson/KSL TV)...

(John Wilson/KSL TV)

(John Wilson/KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The person barricaded surrendered peacefully just before 2 p.m. and US 89 is now open.

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to a person who apparently fired shots and was barricaded inside the Morgan Trout Farm in the Ogden area.

Police said there were no injuries, and the suspect peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents in the area were advised to voluntarily evacuate or shelter in place during the standoff, and U.S. Highway 89 was temporarily closed from north of Antelope Drive to Weber Drive due to the standoff.

The person at the trout farm was in communication with officers and at least five different agencies responded to the action.

Stephanie Dinsmore with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed SWAT officers and deputies responded to the farm after initial reports of a domestic dispute, then reports of shots being fired and a person barricaded. It is not clear what firearms the barricaded person had.

The farm is located near 8500 South on U.S. 89. Dinsmore said South Weber is a safe community where a lot of the residents know each other. A reverse 911 call was put out by law enforcement Wednesday morning to alert residents of the danger.

Dinsmore said approximately 50 officers worked for a peaceful resolution but the barricaded person fired off several shots during the standoff.

Several police vehicles and a SWAT vehicle were spotted along U.S. 89 in the area. Authorities have not publicly identified the person and said there were no known hostages.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

