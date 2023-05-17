KSL Flood Watch
After shots fired, person barricaded at Utah trout farm now in standoff with police

May 17, 2023, 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

(John Wilson/KSL TV)...

(John Wilson/KSL TV)

(John Wilson/KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded to a person who apparently fired shots and is barricaded inside the Morgan Trout Farm in the Ogden area.

Police said there are no injuries but residents in the area have been advised to voluntarily evacuate or shelter in place during the standoff. U.S. Highway 89 is closed from north of Antelope Drive to Weber Drive due to the standoff.

The person at the trout farm is in communication with officers and at least five different agencies have responded to the action.

Stephanie Dinsmore with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed SWAT officers and deputies responded to the farm after initial reports of a domestic dispute, then reports of shots being fired and a person barricaded. It is not clear what firearms the barricaded person has.

“We hope this comes to a peaceful resolution soon,” Dinsmore said. Negotiators are said to have on-and-off communication with the person barricaded.

The farm is located near 8500 South on U.S. 89 where “several” neighbors have left the area. Dinsmore said South Weber is a safe community where a lot of the residents know each other. A reverse 911 call was put out by law enforcement to alert residents of the danger.

Dinsmore said there are approximately 50 officers working for a peaceful resolution but the barricaded person has fired off several shots.

Several police vehicles and a SWAT vehicle were spotted along U.S. 89 in the area. Authorities have not publicly identified the person and said there are no known hostages.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local News

After shots fired, person barricaded at Utah trout farm now in standoff with police