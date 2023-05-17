KSL Flood Watch
LOCAL NEWS

UTA police investigating after riders claim to see individual with stick of dynamite

May 17, 2023, 10:55 AM

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — TRAX stations in the Murray area experienced delays Wednesday morning due to police activity.

Carl Arky, public information officer for the Utah Transit Authority, said some riders viewed an individual carrying what they thought was a stick of dynamite near the Fashion Place TRAX station.

Officers then responded to the area to look for the suspect.

“I don’t know that they would apprehend the person at this point if they did locate him, but that’s where we’re at right now,” Arky said.

Arky said the individual may have gotten on a bus, or some other means of transportation, and headed up to the Murray Central TRAX station.

As of 10:31 a.m., all trains that were impacted have resumed their normal schedules. However, UTA officials warned of residual delays of up to 15 minutes.

Additional details were not immediately available.

