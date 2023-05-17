KSL Flood Watch
CRIME

3 juveniles detained after police pursuit in stolen vehicle; 4th teen outstanding

May 17, 2023, 11:18 AM

LEHI, Utah — Three teens have been detained while another is still being sought by police after they said the minors led officers on a chase through multiple Utah cities in a stolen car.

It all began at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when, according to a press release from the Lehi Police Department, a Lone Peak officer spotted a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle took off from the area and was again located, this time by an American Fork officer. That officer tried to stop the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. A pursuit was then initiated.

Police said the chase came into Lehi City, where officers there tried to block the car from exiting the Costco parking lot.

“The suspect vehicle rammed one of the Lehi patrol vehicles and exited the parking lot,” the release stated.

Eventually, officers were able to spike the tires and disable the car.

When the car came to a rest in the area of 700 South and 1400 West, police said four teens ran from it.

“Officers were able to locate and detain one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds. The fourth, a 17-year-old who was the driver, has been identified but has not been located at this time.”

