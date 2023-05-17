KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving

May 17, 2023, 11:03 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

This Thursday, May 11, 2023, image taken in New York, shows the account suspended notice of Jessica...

This Thursday, May 11, 2023, image taken in New York, shows the account suspended notice of Jessica Reed on the Twitter page of her younger sister Emily Reed. On Monday, May 8, 2023, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the platform would be "purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years." The news caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets that now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died, left behind on the app. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Emily Reed lost her younger sister Jessica more than 10 years ago. For much of the last decade, she’s visited Jessica’s Twitter page to help “keep her memory alive.”

Twitter became one of the places where Emily processed her grief and reconnected with a sister she describes as almost like a twin. But Jessica’s account is now gone.

Twitter became one of the places where Emily processed her grief and reconnected with a sister she describes as almost like a twin. But Jessica’s account is now gone.

Last week, owner Elon Musk announced Twitter would be purging accounts that have had no activity for several years. That decision has been met by an outcry from those who have lost, or who fear losing the thoughts and words of deceased loved ones linked to now-inactive accounts.

Reed immediately returned to Jessica’s page as she had done a day or two earlier after learning of the purge. In place of Jessica’s page was an “account suspended” message that suggested it may be in violation Twitter rules.

Reed’s tweet recounting her shock over the loss of the account has received tens of thousands of responses. Others shared similar experiences of pain upon learning that the account of a deceased loved one had vanished.

“Having these digital footprints… is super important to me,” Reed, 43, told The Associated Press.

The advent of social media has come with new way in which people mourn, returning to the place where they connected with friends and family in the past. In addition to memories and physical traces left behind, snippets of lives are have are now being captured in the digital space.

It is something that social media platforms have wrestled with for recent years.

Facebook and Instagram allow users to request an account be deactivated, or a memorialization of the account. Memorialized accounts show the word “Remembering” next to the person’s name.

“In this modern age, we have these electronic reminders of people — (including) little snippets of a thought they had on a particular day or pictures that they shared,” said Shira Gabriel, professor of psychology at University at Buffalo. Looking through a late loved one’s social media can be both a healthy way to process grief and gather as a community in remembrance, Gabriel said.

Twitter backed off an attempt to purge inactive accounts in 2019, years before Musk arrived, due to a similar backlash.

Other social media sites have found ways to allow people to mourn those they’ve lost.

The prospect of that resource disappearing “can bring about a sense of mourning again,” Gabriel said. “There is a real psychological cost of getting rid of this digital thumbprint that was left behind and this ability for community members to gather in one spot.”

It is unknown if Musk will backtrack on the decision to purge. The billionaire CEO of Tesla has launched policies that have rattled users and advertisers alike and shown little interest in amending those policies in response.

Musk named a new CEO last week, Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal advertising executive, who will have her hands full with a platform seemingly now in a perpetual state of chaos.

Deleting inactive accounts can be seen as fulfilling a promise Musk made when he bought the company, particularly winnowing down junk accounts and bots, said Samuel Woolley, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism and Media.

There are good reasons to preserve inactive accounts, and also reasons to delete them, Woolley said, but he is leery of the “one-size-fits-all” approach.

Advocates of purging accounts cite skewed metrics caused by inactive accounts or bogus on social media platforms. Yet on top of emotional pain for some users mourning late loved ones, deleting inactive accounts could also mean losing tweets that documented historical events, commentary and breaking news on the app over the years.

“Twitter operates in many ways like a library of data,” Woolley said. “Just because someone hasn’t been active for 30 days or a few years, doesn’t mean their tweets don’t still have a great amount of relevance.”

Musk did say the reasoning behind removing inactive accounts was to free up unused Twitter handles, or user names, and that those inactive accounts would be archived.

What exactly that means is not known — including what inactive accounts will look like when they’re archived, and whether they’ll be easily accessible. Other details of the plan are also unclear, such as the number of accounts to be removed and whether the policy will be evenly enforced.

While Reed and others saw the inactive accounts of loved ones disappear last week, the account belonging to the late father of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate still appears to be on the site, for example.

On Twitter, Tate said he was fine with Musk’s decision, but asked that his father’s account remain active as he “still (reads) his account daily.”

Picking and choosing accounts for deactivation would “create precisely the kind of tiered system that Musk says he wants to avoid,” Woolley said.

When contacted by The Associated Press for comment, Twitter responded with an automated email. Twitter’s trust and safety lead Ella Irwin also did not respond.

According to Twitter policy, the social media platform determines an account’s inactivity through log-ins. Twitter says that users should log in at least every 30 days.

Twitter users are able to download an archive of their own data through the app, but not for accounts they don’t possess login credentials. Reed, for example, noted that her family wasn’t able to get into Jessica’s account over the last 10 years. The only traces they have now are some screenshots that Reed’s other sister luckily captured before the purge.

Reed talks about the importance of Jessica’s Twitter and Facebook pages during her journey with grief — from following her sister’s difficult journey with cystic fibrosis, a progressive genetic disorder that Reed also has, to cherishing tweets that showed “the joy and… the vibrancy that came out of her words.”

Over time, the image and memories of someone who has passed away can slowly change in your mind — “like a fading photograph,” Reed said. Having online resources, she added, can help keep a “person’s memory alive, in a way that just your own personal memory can’t.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great at ...

David Klepper

Study: YouTube’s recommendations send violent, graphic gun videos to minors

YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests, but new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content.

2 days ago

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: New iPhone 14 Pros are displayed during an Apple special even...

Samantha Murphy Kelly

Your iPhone will be able to replicate your voice after 15 minutes of training

Apple on Tuesday announced a series of new accessibility tools for the iPhone and iPad, including a feature that promises to replicate a user’s voice for phone calls after only 15 minutes of training.

2 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcom...

MATT O'BRIEN AP Technology Writer

ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress, calls for new agency to regulate AI

The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention "will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful" AI systems.

2 days ago

FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020.Britain’s privacy watchdog has hit...

Haleluya Hadero

Executive fired from TikTok’s Chinese owner says Beijing had access to app data in termination suit

A former executive at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance accuses the tech giant of serving as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government.

5 days ago

This image provided by European Southern Observatory shows the L1688 region in the Ophiuchus conste...

Marcia Dunn, AP aerospace writer

Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots

Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard.

5 days ago

This view from one of Sandia National Laboratories' solar-powered hot air balloons was taken at a h...

Ashley Strickland

Mysterious unidentified sounds captured in recordings of the stratosphere

Giant solar balloons were sent 70,000 feet up in the air to record sounds of Earth's stratosphere — and the microphones picked up some unexpected sounds.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving