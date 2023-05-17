KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MENTAL HEALTH

Lawmakers discuss possible end of Safe UT app

May 17, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The SafeUT app is a free app that provides mental health resources 24-7, 365 days a year, that was created to combat Utah’s high youth suicide rates.

On Wednesday, Utah’s Education Interim Committee met to discuss a sunset date concerning the program and commission on the horizon. The SafeUT app has a sunset date on Jan. 1, meaning the program and commission have an end in sight.

The meeting gave those in the room a voice to discuss whether they want to see the program meet that sunset date or make changes, such as filing for a bill to keep the program and, in turn, its commission alive.

Rep. Steve Eliason was a key player in getting the app off the ground. He said it is crucial the program continues as a resource.

“Having the ability to talk with a master’s level clinical social worker any time, day or night, without an appointment at no cost? Utah is the only state in the nation you can do that,” the Utah representative expressed.

Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app

At its core, he said nearly every school in the state has the SafeUT app set up. It plays two significant roles in preventing school deaths and suicides.

The app serves as a resource for crisis intervention for students, parents, and even teachers to talk with a licensed master’s level counselor at Huntsman Mental Health Institute on the other end.

“The program has over a million messages going back and forth between students and therapists a year,” Eliason said.

This comes as school safety is at the forefront of our minds. Eliason said this past fiscal year, 801 potential school threats were reported anonymously through the app that were followed up on.

“Students see something, if they say something, they could potentially avert a school shooting,” he explained.

Because there were not enough members Wednesday to vote, they will be circling back once they meet again to establish the next steps.

“The results speak for itself, so I’m confident it’ll go on because it’s been so successful,” Eliason said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Mental Health

(KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Psychedelic medicine community processes murder-suicide by well-known doctor

A tight-knit medical community in Utah is sharing their thoughts and talking about how to move forward after a well-known doctor in their field killed his son, then himself at his clinic.

2 days ago

The encouraging messages on the sweatshirts. (Courtesy: No Norm Co)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah sisters launch company to spread awareness about mental health

Two Utah moms are on a mission to stop the stigma surrounding people struggling with mental health.

4 days ago

...

Aley Davis

Jordan School District prioritizing mental health for students and staff

In 2021, 3-in-5 teen girls said they felt persistently sad and hopeless, and more than 1-in-4 girls reported they seriously considered attempting suicide -- up significantly since 2011.

6 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Deanie Wimmer

Utah lawmaker questions schools leaving money on the table for mental health screenings

Schools screen vision and hearing, so why not mental health? While funding is available, most Utah schools do not take part in a state program to provide mental health screenings in school, even though suicide is the number one cause of death among Utah teens.

7 days ago

New Utah foundation helps first responders with mental health (KSLTV)...

Karah Brackin

New Utah foundation helps first responders with mental health

A new local foundation aims to provide first responders and their families with the mental health treatment they need.

9 days ago

Planet Fitness...

Ashley R. Williams

Teens can boost physical, mental health for free this summer at Planet Fitness

On their break from hitting the books, teens can hit up any one of Planet Fitness's gyms to boost their physical and mental well-being all summer long -- for free.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Lawmakers discuss possible end of Safe UT app