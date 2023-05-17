Utah Jazz Post Lottery 2023 NBA Mock Draft Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz learned they’ll be selecting ninth overall in the 2023 NBA draft, but the player they’ll select varies widely with each mock draft.

The Jazz are at the beginning of their rebuild, and without any specific needs on the roster, have the ability to take the best player available with each of their three picks in the first round.

Here’s a look at four major outlets post lottery projections, and who they have the Jazz selecting in their mock draft.

Utah Jazz Post Lottery Mock Draft Roundup

No. 9: Gradey Dick: G/F – Kansas

In Jonathan Givony’s first post-lottery mock draft at ESPN, he projects the Jazz to select Kansas wing Gradey Dick with the ninth overall pick.

First day of the NBA draft Combine is underway in Chicago. Gradey Dick showing off his jumper in drills. pic.twitter.com/qbqDXxHysu — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2023

Dick is one of the draft’s best shooters and would offer an immediate threat on the perimeter for the young Jazz roster.

No. 16: Noah Clowney: F – Alabama

At just 18 years old Noah Clowney is one of the younger prospects in the draft but could develop into the Jazz’s future starting forward next Lauri Markkanen.

Clowney already has a strong defensive acumen and flashed potential as a floor spacer in college.

No. 28: Colby Jones: F – Xavier

Colby Jones is the prototypical late first-round pick who might not have the same potential as those players selected in the lottery, but might be an immediate impact player.

Colby Jones 29-9-4 game last night. Missed once from the floor, 3-3 3PT, 0 TOs Ultra adaptable game to play on/off ball. Efficient PnR skills/decision-making, 46% catch-shoot, 51% on floaters, alert cutter, defends ball-handlers + wings at 6-6. Feel like NBA teams can’t go wrong pic.twitter.com/upWRgFr7od — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) March 2, 2023

Jones is a jack-of-all-trades/master-of-none type prospect that would wing depth to the Jazz roster.

No. 9: Cason Wallace: G – Kentucky

Cason Wallace was a standout defender as a freshman at Kentucky while flashing moments of star potential on the offensive end.

Cason Wallace is often projected as the ninth pick to the @utahjazz in the upcoming NBA draft. What does the @KentuckyMBB guard offer, and would he fit the Jazz’s needs?#TakeNote https://t.co/7gGQpYG4eP — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 2, 2023

Wallace isn’t an elite athlete which may lower his overall ceiling, but his well-rounded game makes him a likely starter in the NBA at the point guard position.

No. 16: Keyonte George: G – Baylor

Keyonte George’s game reflects some of the top backcourt scorers in the NBA with an impressive combination of ball handling and footwork.

Keyonte George has the making of an elite scorer in the NBA. Would he fit the @utahjazz in the NBA draft?#takenote https://t.co/ovaXbgZAmp — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 4, 2023

With better efficiency, George likely would have been a lottery pick, but poor shooting numbers hurt him late in the college season.

No. 28: Brice Sensabaugh: G/F – Ohio State

One of the best scorers in the draft, Sensabaugh knocked down more than 40 percent of his three-point attempts and has the makings of a microwave NBA scorer.

Brice Sensabaugh was one of the best scorers in all of college basketball as a freshman. Would he fit with the @utahjazz in the #NBADraft?#TakeNote https://t.co/e8cJ8Ww9sS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 10, 2023

Sesnabaugh left a lot to be desired on the defensive end and lacks elite athleticism.

No. 9: Anthony Black: G – Arkansas

One of the top high school recruits in the country in 2022, Black excelled at Arkansas showing off his elite feel for the game and high basketball IQ.

Let’s begin our look at the 2023 NBA Draft with @RazorbackMBB star freshman Anthony Black, and how he’d fit with the @utahjazz.#TakeNote https://t.co/yKpfDMueMU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 1, 2023

Black was an inefficient shooter as a freshman and was overly unselfish, but his well-rounded game makes him one of the higher floor options in the lottery.

No. 16: Kobe Bufkin: G – Michigan

One of the draft’s fastest risers, Black excelled at Arkansas.

Kobe Bufkin is one of the NBA Draft’s quickest risers. Could he sneak into the lottery, and would he fit with the @utahjazz? #TakeNote https://t.co/ZDsHfDm18J — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 9, 2023

Bufkin has very few holes in his game, but his frame will have to fill out before he can handle a larger load in the NBA.

No. 28: Bobi Klintman: G/F – Wake Forrest

Despite underwhelming production during his freshman season at Wake Forrest, Bobi Klintman has become a hot name in the latter half of the first round of the NBA draft.

Klintman has excellent physical tools at 6-foot-10 with a long wingspan, but whoever drafts him will have to be patient.

No. 9: Taylor Hendricks: F – Central Florida

Taylor Hendricks checks all the boxes as a 6-foot-10 athletic forward who can step outside and shoot the three while also offering strong versatility on the defensive end.

Taylor Hendricks is one of the fastest risers in the NBA Draft. Would he be a fit for the @utahjazz at number 9?#TakeNote https://t.co/eLA4rGFiSd — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 8, 2023

There are still questions about his overall feel for the game and his ability to operate as a go-to scorer.

No. 9: Jett Howard: G/F – Michigan

Jett Howard has terrific size and projects as one of the top shot makers in the draft lottery.

The NBA Draft Lottery is 4 days away. Let’s look at @umichbball sharpshooter Jett Howard, and how he projects as a draft prospect for the @utahjazz. #TakeNote https://t.co/o9o7RXjbds — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 12, 2023

Howard’s game could flourish with NBA spacing, but he lacks elite athleticism, and his efficiency is only average.

No. 28: Maxwell Lewis: G/F – Pepperdine

Maxwell Lewis saw a significant jump in producing during his second season at Pepperdine and has likely guaranteed himself a place late in the first round of the NBA draft.

The sophomore needs to continue to add weight, but his combination of size, production, and potential make him a relatively safe pick with some undiscovered upside.

2023 Utah Jazz Mock Draft Recap

In one of the more wide-open drafts in recent memory, there was no overlap or consensus in who the Jazz would choose in any mock draft from the four major outlets. The 2023 NBA draft will be held on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

