Utah Jazz Post Lottery 2023 NBA Mock Draft Roundup

May 17, 2023, 2:37 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz learned they’ll be selecting ninth overall in the 2023 NBA draft, but the player they’ll select varies widely with each mock draft.

The Jazz are at the beginning of their rebuild, and without any specific needs on the roster, have the ability to take the best player available with each of their three picks in the first round.

Here’s a look at four major outlets post lottery projections, and who they have the Jazz selecting in their mock draft.

Utah Jazz Post Lottery Mock Draft Roundup

ESPN

No. 9: Gradey Dick: G/F – Kansas

In Jonathan Givony’s first post-lottery mock draft at ESPN, he projects the Jazz to select Kansas wing Gradey Dick with the ninth overall pick.

Dick is one of the draft’s best shooters and would offer an immediate threat on the perimeter for the young Jazz roster.

No. 16: Noah Clowney: F – Alabama

At just 18 years old Noah Clowney is one of the younger prospects in the draft but could develop into the Jazz’s future starting forward next Lauri Markkanen.

Clowney already has a strong defensive acumen and flashed potential as a floor spacer in college.

No. 28: Colby Jones: F – Xavier

Colby Jones is the prototypical late first-round pick who might not have the same potential as those players selected in the lottery, but might be an immediate impact player.

Jones is a jack-of-all-trades/master-of-none type prospect that would wing depth to the Jazz roster.

The Ringer

No. 9: Cason Wallace: G – Kentucky

Cason Wallace was a standout defender as a freshman at Kentucky while flashing moments of star potential on the offensive end.

Wallace isn’t an elite athlete which may lower his overall ceiling, but his well-rounded game makes him a likely starter in the NBA at the point guard position.

No. 16: Keyonte George: G – Baylor

Keyonte George’s game reflects some of the top backcourt scorers in the NBA with an impressive combination of ball handling and footwork.

With better efficiency, George likely would have been a lottery pick, but poor shooting numbers hurt him late in the college season.

No. 28: Brice Sensabaugh: G/F – Ohio State

One of the best scorers in the draft, Sensabaugh knocked down more than 40 percent of his three-point attempts and has the makings of a microwave NBA scorer.

Sesnabaugh left a lot to be desired on the defensive end and lacks elite athleticism.

Yahoo Sports

No. 9: Anthony Black: G – Arkansas

One of the top high school recruits in the country in 2022, Black excelled at Arkansas showing off his elite feel for the game and high basketball IQ.

Black was an inefficient shooter as a freshman and was overly unselfish, but his well-rounded game makes him one of the higher floor options in the lottery.

No. 16: Kobe Bufkin: G – Michigan

One of the draft’s fastest risers, Black excelled at Arkansas.

Bufkin has very few holes in his game, but his frame will have to fill out before he can handle a larger load in the NBA.

No. 28: Bobi Klintman: G/F – Wake Forrest

Despite underwhelming production during his freshman season at Wake Forrest, Bobi Klintman has become a hot name in the latter half of the first round of the NBA draft.

Klintman has excellent physical tools at 6-foot-10 with a long wingspan, but whoever drafts him will have to be patient.

Tankathon

No. 9: Taylor Hendricks: F – Central Florida

Taylor Hendricks checks all the boxes as a 6-foot-10 athletic forward who can step outside and shoot the three while also offering strong versatility on the defensive end.

There are still questions about his overall feel for the game and his ability to operate as a go-to scorer.

No. 9: Jett Howard: G/F – Michigan

Jett Howard has terrific size and projects as one of the top shot makers in the draft lottery.

Howard’s game could flourish with NBA spacing, but he lacks elite athleticism, and his efficiency is only average.

No. 28: Maxwell Lewis: G/F – Pepperdine

Maxwell Lewis saw a significant jump in producing during his second season at Pepperdine and has likely guaranteed himself a place late in the first round of the NBA draft.

The sophomore needs to continue to add weight, but his combination of size, production, and potential make him a relatively safe pick with some undiscovered upside.

2023 Utah Jazz Mock Draft Recap

In one of the more wide-open drafts in recent memory, there was no overlap or consensus in who the Jazz would choose in any mock draft from the four major outlets. The 2023 NBA draft will be held on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

