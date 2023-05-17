Where Does BYU Football’s 2024 Recruiting Class Stand?

PROVO, Utah – Recruiting for a program like BYU football is a lifeblood. While people get excited about the upcoming season, coaches and staff will have a busy summer piecing together the future with the 2024 recruiting class and beyond.

BYU will have summer camps coming up in June, along with attending satellite camps across the country. They will also host some recruits on official visits this summer, such as American Fork standout Davis Andrews.

As BYU gears up for a busy summer of recruiting, it’s a good check-in point to see where things stand with the 2024 recruiting class.

Being in the Big 12 Conference, BYU wants to level up its recruiting efforts. It’s one of the reasons the official hashtag for BYU’s 2024 class is #RI2E4BOVE. That’s social media lingo for “rise above.”

BYU football recruiting: 2024 commits

BYU has four commitments as of May 17 and boasts the 56th-ranked class in the industry-standard 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Siosefa Brown | Edge

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8550)

Highland High School

Salt Lake City

The highest-rated recruit in BYU’s class. Siosefa Brown is also the first defensive commit to BYU since Jay Hill became the defensive coordinator last December.

Brown picked BYU over the usual recruiting suspects that the Cougars face on the trail, Utah, Utah State, and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Brown also has received offers from Cal and Washington State.

Brown can potentially be a star edge rusher for BYU in the future. He’s a versatile athlete who has excelled at wide receiver and away from the gridiron in basketball.

Dallin Johnson | DL

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8492)

Springville High School

Springville, Utah

Dallin Johnson was the first commit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. He verbally committed to BYU before the Cougars became Big 12 members. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Johnson committed after a BYU summer camp in June 2021.

He’s been an anchor for a Springville defensive line. Last season, he recorded 63 tackles (16.5 for loss) and had 8.5 sacks from the interior of the defensive line. Along with his offer from BYU, Johnson reports an offer from Washington State in the Pac-12. He also received an invitation to participate in Stanford’s camp this summer.

Chance Harrison | DB/WR

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8470)

Rio Mesa High School

Oxnard, California

Harrison committed to BYU last September. BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford identified the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect during last year’s spring evaluation period. Harrison is a versatile football player that plays on both sides for Rio Mesa High in California.

Last year, Harrison had 568 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions. He was also a return man handling kickoff returns. But where he shines is at defensive back. Harrison had 56 tackles and an interception in 2022.

During his prep career, he has recorded eight interceptions.

More Power Five schools have shown interest in Harrison this month. Both Boston College and Arizona recently offered.

Adney Reid | LB/DL

247Sports Composite: *** (0.8370)

The King’s School / Spanish Fork High

Sydney, Australia / Spanish Fork, UT

After a great conversation with @kalanifsitake and @CoachPHadley I am excited to announce my commitment to Brigham Young University! Thank you to all of the family, coaches, and friends who have helped me up to this point 💙! #GoCougs #BleedBlue @gabereid82 @bangulo ⚪️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cMbBqk8uus — Adney Reid (@adney_reid) April 9, 2022

Reid began his prep career at Spanish Fork High School but later moved to another continent. He’s currently in Sydney, Australia, because his parents are mission presidents in Sydney for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Reid’s father is Gabe Reid, a former tight end at BYU.

