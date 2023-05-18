Lori Daybell indicted for conspiracy to kill man who testified against her

The State further alleges that the offense charged in this count is a dangerous felony because the offense involved the discharge, use, or threatening exhibition of a gun, a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and\or the intentional or knowing infliction of serious physical injury upon Brandon Bourdreaux

The indictment from Gilbert, Arizona says that “Lori N Vallow” and her brother Alexander Cox agreed to murder Bourdreaux.

Bourdreaux, once married to Vallow Daybell’s neice Melani Pawlowski, testified that while the accused was married to Charles Vallow, the two families were close and that his son spent a lot of time with eventual murder victim JJ Vallow.

Boudreaux also said he knew Tylee as well. When she turned 8, she decided to be baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Charles wasn’t comfortable performing the baptism so Boudreaux said he was ask and honored to do it.

Boudreaux testified that in October 2019, when he arrived home — someone in a car in front of his house, shot at him. At the time, he had only lived there a few days and only five people knew he lived there — his neighbors, and his estranged wife.

He reported the incident to police.