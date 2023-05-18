KSL Flood Watch
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Lori Daybell indicted for conspiracy to kill man who testified against her

May 17, 2023, 6:57 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation.(AP Photo/Kyle Green)

(AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

Lori Vallow Daybell, already convicted of multiple murders, now faces a new charge in Arizona: conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

She was previously indicted in Arizona, but has not faced a trial for the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. A grand jury has indicted her on the additional charge; she is accused of planning to kill her niece’s then husband Brandon Bourdreaux.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Bourdreaux testified against Vallow during her murder trial in Boise, Idaho where she was found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of her who children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and for conspiracy to kill her current husband’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. The indictment from Maricopa County reads:

The State further alleges that the offense charged in this count is a dangerous felony because the offense involved the discharge, use, or threatening exhibition of a gun, a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and\or the intentional or knowing infliction of serious physical injury upon Brandon Bourdreaux

The indictment from Gilbert, Arizona says that “Lori N Vallow” and her brother Alexander Cox agreed to murder Bourdreaux.

Bourdreaux, once married to Vallow Daybell’s neice Melani Pawlowski, testified that while the accused was married to Charles Vallow, the two families were close and that his son spent a lot of time with eventual murder victim JJ Vallow.

Boudreaux also said he knew Tylee as well. When she turned 8, she decided to be baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Charles wasn’t comfortable performing the baptism so Boudreaux said he was ask and honored to do it.

Boudreaux testified that in October 2019, when he arrived home — someone in a car in front of his house, shot at him. At the time, he had only lived there a few days and only five people knew he lived there — his neighbors, and his estranged wife.

He reported the incident to police.

