KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

A man is mowing his way across Utah for charity

May 17, 2023, 8:25 PM | Updated: 9:00 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

A Santaquin man is making a brave quest in the name of charity. He’s riding a lawn mower across the state of Utah.

This time of year Scott Morgan uses his lawn mower a lot.

But for the past three years, once a year he trades in the turf for asphalt and gears up for a long haul on the mower.

“At the end of the day, you’re pretty beat, but I decided a long time ago that I’m not going to ride ten and a half days,” Morgan said. “I’m just going to do one day at a time I’m going to ride one day and I’m going to do it ten and a half times.”

He’s driving his mower for over a week straight across the Beehive State, starting at the Utah-Idaho state line and finishing at the Utah-Arizona state line.

Today, he passed through Salt Lake on his mower.

“It was a situation of waking up at two in the morning and realizing that I didn’t do enough charity, I needed to contribute more to the community and I wasn’t certain how to do that the following morning I was out on the lawn cutting the grass and I realized, this is a way to do that,” he said. 

He’s doing it to raise awareness and money for families with kids in the hospital, that are being helped by the Ronald McDonald House charities.

“People honk and wave, stop me with a donation, or a story about their experience with Ronald McDonald house of charities those are the great things that happen along the road.”

The Rees Family who is currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House, seeking treatment for their son who has lukemia, stopped by to thank Morgan. 

“We have had some up and downs with his treatments, its been a long road,” Tommy Reese said. “We are so thankful for you, Scott, to help families like us ,the awareness that you are raising when it spread it spread like wild fire, once people grab it and run with it the donations run in and we would be lost without Ronald McDonald house.”

For now, Morgan is headed full speed ahead: all 7 miles per hour of it.

“That ‘welcome to Arizona sign,’ that’s a welcome sign to see and then we throw the mower on the trailer and head back down to Santaquin,” Morgan said.

Morgan is only on day three, he still has seven and a half more days to go until he reaches the Utah/Arizona state line. If you would like to donate to the Ronald McDonald Foundation, you can do so here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Volunteers pitch in as runoff waters flow down Santaquin road

Spring runoff flowed down a city street Wednesday, prompting volunteers to join sandbagging efforts as emergency managers said the road was functioning as planned.

21 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Man who surrendered after he fired shots identified by police

A South Weber man is in custody after he fired shots early this morning and then barricaded himself in a house in for nearly 10 hours.

21 hours ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

One dead in crash with dump truck in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A man was killed in a crash at the intersection of State route 36 and Village Blvd in Tooele. According to Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a dump truck and a Chevy Tahoe crashed. No other information was immediately available. Follow @KSL5TVLike […]

21 hours ago

Om Moses Gandhi, 16, was shot and killed by his father in Salt Lake City on Saturday, police say. H...

Pat Reavy

Mother of teen murdered by his father says the system failed her

The mother of a teen boy shot and killed by his father on the day before Mother's Day is speaking out to raise awareness about protecting children during custody battles.

21 hours ago

(Safe UT)...

Karah Brackin

Lawmakers discuss possible end of Safe UT app

A Utah app designed to combat Utah's high youth suicide rates might end if lawmakers decide not to refund the program.

21 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Lehi Police Department/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

3 juveniles detained after police pursuit in stolen vehicle; 4th teen outstanding

Three teens have been detained while another is still being sought by police after they said the minors led officers on a chase through multiple Utah cities in a stolen car.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

A man is mowing his way across Utah for charity