Former BYU DB George Udo Announces New Transfer Home

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU defensive back George Udo has found a new landing spot inside the transfer portal.

Udo, who competed at safety, cornerback, and the nickel spots for BYU’s defense, announced on Instagram that he has committed to Charlotte.

“Time to get to work #committed #49ers,” wrote Udo on Instagram.

Charlotte is moving up to the AAC in 2023

This fall, Charlotte is moving up from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.

Udo was part of the BYU football program for the past four seasons. He competed during spring practices but opted to enter the Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer before spring ball concluded.

He earned his degree from BYU in Global Supply Chain Management from the Marriott School of Business last month.

Who is George Udo?

During his time at BYU, Udo appeared in 37 games and had four starts. He finished with 44 tackles and three sacks in four seasons with the Cougars.

While in the portal, Udo received offers from Old Dominion, Utah Tech, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, and Ball State. In addition, Udo had a scheduled visit to see Minnesota from the Big Ten Conference, but that trip was canceled.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back has one year of eligibility in his collegiate career.

Udo is the ninth former BYU player to land at another FBS program during the 2023 transfer portal cycle. The other eight include Clark Barrington (Baylor), Campbell Barrington (Baylor), Jacob Conover (Arizona State), Logan Fano (Utah), Dallin Holker (Colorado State), Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Tennessee), Keenan Pili (Tennessee), and Tate Romney (Arizona State).

