BYU Football Adds WR Keelan Marion From Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – The latest addition to the BYU football wide receiver unit is Keelan Marion.

Marion announced his commitment to BYU on Wednesday night. He wrote, “PROVO LETS GET IT!”

Marion is a transfer wide receiver from the University of Connecticut. He started all 12 games for UConn in 2021 and was projected to have a leading role in 2022. His season last year was derailed due to a broken collarbone injury suffered in the season opener at Utah State.

Marion finished with four receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown last year.

During the 2021 season, the 6-foot, 200-pound pass-catcher had 28 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns. He’s second in UConn history for most starts by a true freshman in a season with 10. Throughout his two years at UConn, Marion averaged 17.6 yards per catch.

Marion jumped out on BYU’s radar in the portal after Kody Epps initially entered on April 30. Then when Epps returned, BYU added Darius Lassiter from Eastern Michigan, and it seemed Marion was moving on to other opportunities.

He did explore other options.

Marion committed to East Carolina on May 9. Then one week later, he announced on his personal social media account that he was de-committing from the Pirates.

“I Want to Thank Coach Houston and Coach Roberts for the opportunity to play at East Carolina but after much thought and prayer I will be de-committing from ECU and opening back up my recruitment,” Marion tweeted on May 16.

Marion was in Provo that same day on a visit.

The addition of Marion is important for BYU’s wide receiver unit. Heading into fall camp, BYU now has a projected nine scholarship wide receivers on the roster. That gives BYU a potential three-deep of scholarship receivers plus walk-ons such as Talmage Gunther and Hobbs Nyberg.

Along with being a help in the receiving game, Marion could also provide a spark to BYU’s return game. BYU special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga said earlier this year that he wanted to find a dynamic returner. During the 2021 season, Marion averaged 12.4 yards per punt return. Entering last year, he was a starter at kick and punt return spots.

Marion has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

BYU opens the 2023 season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo. The Cougars are heading into the Big 12 Conference this fall. They officially join on July 1, 2023, with UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.

