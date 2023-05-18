Utah Lawmakers quickly pass emergency order and funding to address flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox asked the legislature to extend his State of Emergency to address flooding across the state, which expires tomorrow. The House and Senate quickly passed that resolution keeping the emergency order in place until August 15.

Next, Cox wanted lawmakers to move funding around to help U-DOT cover the millions of extra dollars it spent to plow roads this winter and to help with flood response and road damage this spring.

Lawmakers approved moving 20-million dollars from UDOT’s highway construction fund to its maintenance fund.

The legislature also approved moving more money from wildfire and other budgets. In all, it’s potentially $40 million dollars for flood response.

Ladd Egan has the complete story.