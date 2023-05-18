Teens caught on camera running from police after pursuit across Utah County

LEHI, Utah — Ronald Kreth has caught a few interesting things on his home security cameras over the last three years, but nothing like what happened on his corner early Wednesday morning.

“I heard the sirens going off,” Kreth said. “I woke up I was like oh that’s probably nothing.”

Then his next-door neighbor sent him a text. They were up too, awoken by the chaos unfolding outside their homes.

“I look out the window, I see one cop car,” Kreth said. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a cop car in front of your house, and she’s like, ‘There’s nine outside of your house.’”

That’s when Kreth and his wife checked their security footage. Just minutes earlier, a car had sped around the corner before stopping in front of his home. Four people got out, with police in hot pursuit, and took off on foot.

According to Lehi police, this whole thing started in Highland when a Lone Peak officer ran the plates on the car and discovered it was stolen. When the officer tried to pull over the car, the driver sped away. He initially lost the officer but another officer noticed the car in American Fork. He followed the teens into the Costco parking lot, where they rammed the car.

Kreth said he could see the car was damaged.

“We could see that through the window, it was banged up on the back, figured that happened sometime during the chase.”

Kreth said this is mostly a quiet neighborhood and while his cameras have picked up a little activity over the past three years, there’s been nothing like last night.

“One of them was sitting here, cuffed, on our curb,” Kreth said. “It’s just so weird, that was just last night.”

Three teens were detained while police continued to search for a fourth, who has been identified as a 17-year-old. That fourth suspect has not been located as of Wednesday night.