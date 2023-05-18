KSL Flood Watch
Pac-12 Introducing Innovative Pre-Game, In-Game Football Broadcast Access

May 18, 2023, 9:31 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 Board of Directors have approved new pre-game and in-game broadcast access for the upcoming 2023 football season.

In what often feels like a never-ending effort to keep content fresh and innovative, the Pac-12 moved this week to allow in-game head coach interviews, pre-game and halftime locker room camera access, select coaches and athletes wired for pre-game, cameras in the coaches’ booths with no sound, and extended handheld camera access.

This new broadcast availability during games was approved with the hopes of helping to further connect fans to their favorite teams, coaches, and athletes. Both ESPN and Fox Sports worked with the Pac-12 on the new broadcast initiatives, with the conference stating they will also continue working to find other ways to advance their broadcasts and engage with fans.

The Pac-12’s Growing History Of Broadcast Innovation

While the distribution of the Pac-12 Networks has been widely and justly criticized since its inception in 2011, what can’t be criticized is their willingness to try new things.

Last season, several Pac-12 football broadcasts featured increased access to head football coaches Dan Lanning at Oregon, Jed Fisch at Arizona, and Justin Wilcox at Cal providing non-live mic’d-up content for the network according to their press release.

Additionally, the Pac-12 Network provided in-game features around Utah football’s “MUSS” (Might Utah Student Section) and standout tight end Dalton Kincaid‘s parents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Sturgill 🎥 (@maxsturg)

The latest innovations announced today were recently approved at the Pac-12’s Spring Council meetings and has received support from the head football coaches ahead of the league’s 2023 season.

“The Pac-12 is committed to delivering unprecedented access and entertainment to our fans throughout our football broadcasts, and to working with our media partners to be on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Pac-12 Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks in the league’s press release.  “We look forward to delivering the best possible broadcasts that give fans the insights and access that makes watching Pac-12 football even more enjoyable.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Introducing Innovative Pre-Game, In-Game Football Broadcast Access