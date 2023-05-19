KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

‘Food is Medicine’: New thinking about hospital food

May 19, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm

Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — When you think of a hospital, 5-star dining doesn’t come to mind. Intermountain Health chefs are working to change that.

“The thing that really differentiates us is the people and care that we put into everything,” Alex Govern, Corporate Executive Chef at Intermountain Health said.

He said they treat their patients as guests.

“We are saying that we care about every aspect of your stay with us, including the food,” he said.

Govern said they serve over 1,000 meals a day at Intermountain Medical Center in room service alone.

Guests can call from their room and order any menu item and it’s customizable to their dietary needs and preference.

“You can call from open to close and order for your needs,” Govern said.

Stan Wilson has been at Intermountain Medical Center for four weeks awaiting a heart transplant.

“In preparation for a transplant, they want us to be as strong as you can so it’s really important you have good healthy food,” Wilson said.

He said during his stay he’s tried just about everything on the menu.

“I’ve gained weight while I’ve been in the hospital and it’s not bad weight, it’s real food weight,” Wilson said.

Hospital malnutrition affects 30 to 50% of patients worldwide, according to a study by the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition. It showed that patients who have lower meal intake experience increased mortality risk. This is something that Intermountain Health hopes to avoid by providing high-quality meals.

“Intermountain really looks at food as medicine,” Govern said.

He said that each cook at Intermountain Health has the goal of healing their patient guests.

“If you are a patient guest of mine, 99% of the time, it’s one of the worst days of your life, if we can impact that positively with a nutritional meal, and delivered with a smile, you’ll heal faster,” he said.

Govern said they also pride themselves in cross-utilizing ingredients in their meals to reduce waste.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Owen Jones rides bikes outside with his dad, Jason Jones....

Tamara Vaifanua

Experts call for helmet safety after Utah has deadliest year of bike accidents

After 15 Utahns lost their lives biking in 2022, doctors urge cyclists to use helmets.

18 hours ago

The US Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to discuss whether a new vaccine to protect ...

Jen Christensen

FDA advisers vote in support of RSV vaccine to protect newborns

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers voted Thursday in favor of recommending approval of a new vaccine.

2 days ago

Mike Berg, former police chief of Parowan, has been in law enforcement for 16 years. He’s picture...

Ashley Moser, Aley Davis and Emiley Dewey

The Quiet Crisis: How first responders will help fill the trauma-informed therapy gap

Tens of thousands of first responders put their life and emotional wellbeing on the line every day in Utah. But who cares for them when their own mental wellbeing is on the line?

3 days ago

(Safe UT)...

Karah Brackin

Lawmakers discuss possible end of SafeUT commission

A Utah app designed to combat Utah's high youth suicide rates might end if lawmakers decide not to refund the program.

3 days ago

(KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Psychedelic medicine community processes murder-suicide by well-known doctor

A tight-knit medical community in Utah is sharing their thoughts and talking about how to move forward after a well-known doctor in their field killed his son, then himself at his clinic.

4 days ago

The encouraging messages on the sweatshirts. (Courtesy: No Norm Co)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah sisters launch company to spread awareness about mental health

Two Utah moms are on a mission to stop the stigma surrounding people struggling with mental health.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

‘Food is Medicine’: New thinking about hospital food