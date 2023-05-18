Connections To NHL: Who Is Utah’s Team?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the elimination of the Boston Bruins, and their head coach, former Utah Grizzly Jim Montgomery, Utah’s connections to the NHL playoffs came to an end.

So, who is Utah’s team?

Utah Locals In The NHL

Utah has had ties with the L.A. Kings with Trevor Lewis playing most of his career there and winning two Stanley Cups.

Locals Daniel Brickley and Nick Halloran were also in the Kings system. Though former Grizzlies equipment manager Chris Schornack continues to work his way up the ranks, there are currently no Utah-born players in the organization.

It’s evident during the Frozen Fury that there are still a lot of Kings fans in Utah just by looking in the stands and seeing all the jerseys.

Vegas Golden Knights Becoming Utah’s Team?

Speaking of jerseys in the stands during the Frozen Fury, the current parent club of the Utah Grizzlies, the Colorado Avalanche who have been geographically the closest team to Utah for years, had strong representation in the stands as well.

Of the teams left in this year’s Stanley Cup race, the Dallas Stars have had the most tie-ins with Utah. Dallas was the parent club for Utah when the Grizzlies were in the AHL. Players like Mike Smith, Zenon Konopka, and current Blues assistant coach Steve Ott, all played here under the Stars banner.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are now the closest team to Salt Lake City. In their short time in the NHL, they have been one of the best teams in the league. It’s hard to go to a Grizzlies game or even a drop-in hockey game without seeing Knight’s gear. So are they Utah’s team?