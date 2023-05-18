Alleged drunk driver accused of killing motorcyclist in American Fork released from jail

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A man accused of driving drunk and killing a motorcyclist last week in American Fork has been released from jail.

The driver of the truck was identified as 51-year-old Daniel Foster.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a motorcycle was heading northbound on State Street, approaching the Timp Rental business. A truck was stopped in the parking lot exit of Timp Rental. The truck pulled out onto State Street, making a left-hand turn. The motorcycle crashed into the driver-side rear panel of the truck.

Jason Hughes, 32, died in the crash Friday evening. He leaves behind five children, ages 3 to 11 years old. He was a diesel mechanic for the Utah Department of Transportation.

The Utah County Attorney said releasing Foster was a miss.

🚨PIVOTAL NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Earlier, we spoke with Brandi, wife of Jason, the motorcyclist who was killed in a deadly DUI crash out of Utah Co. The driver accused of driving drunk is already out of jail… before the funeral has even happened. READ ON: (1/3) @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/sd5e9FNeSG — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) May 18, 2023

“We missed this case when it came into our office,” said Tim Taylor, chief of staff with the Utah County Attorney’s Office. “We thought it was just a traffic case — didn’t understand that it was a death case. It was not assigned to be screened by an attorney, and so it’s being assigned and screened today.”

Information on the case should be filed late Thursday.

From there, either a file for a summons or a request for a warrant would follow depending on the facts of the case. Taylor said depending on the screening, it could be a couple more weeks before a court hearing happens.

His wife of 12 years, Brandi Hughes said, “Found out that two nights ago, he was booked out of jail.” She learned about Foster’s release while she was on the jail’s website.

“My kids haven’t even had their dad’s funeral, and he’s already out of jail,” Brandi Hughes said. “I would like to see him spend his life in prison. My kids will never get a dad back and it’s not his (Foster’s) first time this guy has had a DUI and hurt somebody. And I don’t want him to be able to hurt anybody else.”

She said Jason loved to ride his motorcycle every chance he got.

“He would ride it as long as he could every year. Every time he went anywhere, that’s what he wanted to take,” she said. “He would take the kids up and down the street. Date nights were always on the bike.”

Jason Hughes will be buried Monday.