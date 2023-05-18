KSL Flood Watch
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen May 14

May 18, 2023, 2:57 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Natalee Kramer is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kramer was last seen near 9th East and South Temple on May 14 wearing a black shirt, purple & green shorts, and white shoes.

She is considered at risk without her medications.

