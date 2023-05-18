Utah Warriors Will Try To Carry Momentum Over Against Houston SaberCats

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors will face off against the Houston SaberCats at home in Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Warriors hold the 4th seed in the West with a 7-4 record. The SaberCats sit in the 3rd seed with a record of 7-4.

More to come… ⏳ #ForTheNation Saturday 7:30pm. Zions Bank Stadium. Be there. pic.twitter.com/qP7iU98iMN — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 17, 2023

Warriors, SaberCats Match Preview

Utah and Houston will face off for the second time this season. The first came in week seven at SaberCats Stadium in Houston.

Utah pulled out a 6-point win, 30-24, in front of the SaberCats crowd.

Warriors head coach Greg Cooper explained that Houston is one of the most physical teams in the league.

“They bring a huge amount of physicality, they carry hard, they contest very good in the air, and they bring a very forward, direct-based game,” said Cooper.

The Warriors are coming off a tough 10-point loss to the San Diego Legion at home on Saturday.

The SaberCats last game was a 17-point home loss, 34-17, against the Seattle Seawolves.

The Warriors got back on track against Dallas after a tough loss to San Diego the week prior.

Despite the identical record, Houston has scored more and allowed fewer tries than Utah this season. However, a win over Houston would propel Utah into the Western Conference’s third seed.

“It’s a really important game, A win for us means we move ahead of them. You could feel the edge in training this week,” said Cooper.

Only three teams in the MLR can say they have a better record than 7-4. Two of them, Seattle and San Diego, sit atop the West.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

