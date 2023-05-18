KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Will Try To Carry Momentum Over Against Houston SaberCats

May 18, 2023, 2:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors will face off against the Houston SaberCats at home in Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Warriors hold the 4th seed in the West with a 7-4 record. The SaberCats sit in the 3rd seed with a record of 7-4.

Warriors, SaberCats Match Preview

Utah and Houston will face off for the second time this season. The first came in week seven at SaberCats Stadium in Houston.

Utah pulled out a 6-point win, 30-24, in front of the SaberCats crowd.

Warriors head coach Greg Cooper explained that Houston is one of the most physical teams in the league.

“They bring a huge amount of physicality, they carry hard, they contest very good in the air, and they bring a very forward, direct-based game,” said Cooper.

The Warriors are coming off a tough 10-point loss to the San Diego Legion at home on Saturday.

The SaberCats last game was a 17-point home loss, 34-17, against the Seattle Seawolves.

The Warriors got back on track against Dallas after a tough loss to San Diego the week prior.

Despite the identical record, Houston has scored more and allowed fewer tries than Utah this season. However, a win over Houston would propel Utah into the Western Conference’s third seed.

“It’s a really important game, A win for us means we move ahead of them. You could feel the edge in training this week,” said Cooper.

Only three teams in the MLR can say they have a better record than 7-4. Two of them, Seattle and San Diego, sit atop the West.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more analysis like Utah Warriors prepare for Houston SaberCats? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Weber State Wildcats

The summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponent, Weber State.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Smith Jr. NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider is Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Things To Know About 2023 BYU Football Opponent Sam Houston

The nuts and bolts of what you need to know about BYU's season opening opponent, Sam Houston.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State AD Jerry Bovee On NIL: ‘I Don’t Think We Can Compete With P5s’

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Interim Athletic Director Jerry Bovee joined the KSL Sports Zone on Wednesday to talk over the state of college athletics, hiring Danny Sprinkle, and Aggie football. The introduction of NIL deals has permanently changed the landscape of collegiate athletics. It isn’t uncommon for highly-touted athletes to receive deals in […]

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Safety Position Analysis For 2023 Season

Breaking down the BYU safety unit heading into the 2023 season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Connections To NHL: Who Is Utah’s Team?

With the elimination of the Boston Bruins, and their head coach, former Utah Grizzly Jim Montgomery, Utah’s connections to the NHL playoffs came to an end.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Utah Warriors Will Try To Carry Momentum Over Against Houston SaberCats