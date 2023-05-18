KSL Flood Watch
US 89 in Spanish Fork Canyon opens several days after flooding

May 18, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

THISTLE, Utah County — U.S. 89 has been reopened between Fairview and near Thistle in Spanish Fork Canyon, days after flooding forced its closure.

About 25 miles of the highway were closed in both directions early Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT announced the road was open in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

“Thanks to our crews for working tirelessly to clear the flood waters off the road,” the tweet said.

UDOT planning manager Geoff Dupaix said in a statement that crews worked with landowners to access Thistle Creek in order to reestablish the channel.

“This is not typically our role,” Dupaix said. “At the same time, we feel it is necessary as we continue to try to divert the water away from the highway.”

The work along the creek channel was successful and by Thursday morning road crews were busy cleaning U.S. 89 of mud and debris. Crews also inspected the roadway for any damage caused by the flooding.

“UDOT is also looking at long-term solutions that include raising US-89 through the Thistle Creek area,” the statement went on to say.

