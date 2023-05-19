Flooded roads make damage from house fire worse in Cache Valley

CACHE VALLEY, Utah — Wind and flooding are being blamed for adding to a fire that destroyed a Cache Valley home Sunday morning.

The fire started in the garage early on Mother’s Day.

A heat lamp being used to keep some chicks warm likely caused the fire.

“Opened up our back bedroom door and it was glowing orange,” Stephanie Oswald said.

She and her husband Ryan say you become grateful for what you do have – for the lives saved.

Stephanie’s mother was staying with them for Mother’s Day.

“She was in this back bedroom that went first, so she was about six inches from this back wall,” Stephanie said.

By the time everyone got out, the fire was raging – fueled by strong winds.

“There was already about ten-foot flames over the garage,” she said.

“Just the heat from that blowing wind, it was like a blow furnace,” Ryann explained.

The said nearby flood zones also slowed down the response from firefighters. Two of the three roads that lead to their home remain closed, but most of what they lost can be replaced.

“After we got family and pets out, we moved our vehicles out of the way and then we just literally watched it burn,” Stephanie said.

Now they, along with their two kids and five pets, are all staying in an area hotel. It’s tough but they said people are making it more bearable.

“You really find out who your friends are and we have got so many friends that we, we had no idea how cared for we could be,” Ryan said

After losing so much they’re seeing just how many people have their backs and it’s giving them some new perspective.

Stephanie said, “It absolutely does. I find my whole demeanor different. It’s a very humbling experience.”

The Oswalds say firefighters worked hard to keep the flames from reaching their next-door neighbor’s home.

They’re still working through insurance to see what will be covered. A family member has set up a fundraising page for them.

The Oswalds lost everything in the fire so family and friends set up a GoFundMe* account to help them rebuild their lives.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.