BYU Basketball Will Reportedly Face MWC Team At Delta Center

May 18, 2023, 6:31 PM

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues to piece together its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The latest addition is a report from Bracketologist and college basketball scheduling expert Rocco Miller. Miller reports that BYU will host Fresno State on December 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

BYU has a strong history of playing games at the Utah Jazz home venue in Salt Lake City. The arena is currently named Vivint Arena but will change to Delta Center beginning on July 1.

BYU’s history against Fresno State

Adding Fresno State gives BYU its eighth nonconference game for the upcoming season. BYU will need five more nonconference games to round out its 2023-24 schedule.

Fresno State plays in the Mountain West Conference and was an old rival of BYU in the WAC.

BYU leads the all-time series against Fresno State 13-5. The last meeting occurred in the season opener of Jimmer Fredette’s senior season in 2010. Former BYU head coach Steve Cleveland was the head coach of the Bulldogs then. BYU won 83-56.

Last season, Fresno State finished with a record of 11-20 and a 6-12 mark in the Mountain West Conference.

BYU is preparing for its first season in the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 has not yet released its schedule for the 2023-24 basketball season, but each team is expected to play 18 league games.

2023-24 BYU Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Nov. 10 – San Diego State

Nov. 18 – Morgan State

Nov. 23 & 24 – Vegas Showdown (Las Vegas)

Dec. 1 – vs. Fresno State (Salt Lake City)

Dec. 9 – at Utah

Dec. 16 – Georgia State

TBD – Evansville

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

