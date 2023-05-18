Instant Replay: Tom Kim Gets Covered In Mud Looking For Ball At PGA Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Professional golfer Tom Kim suffered a mud bath while searching for his ball during the opening round of the 2023 PGA Championship.

Tom Kim takes mud bath at PGA Championship

The tournament is being held from May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

During Thursday’s first round, Kim hit his ball into a marshy area on the sixth hole of the course.

The golfer waded into the muck in an attempt to find his lost ball. Kim’s legs and arms became covered in mud.

“As soon as I went in, it was kind of sketch,” Kim said on ESPN via Yahoo! Sports. “But I mean, it’s a major championship. I’m fighting for every single stroke I have. And then it got dark. Once my foot got in, there’s no looking back. I went full in, it just got my shirt and everything. There was one point where I just sunk in. I was steady for a minute, I couldn’t get myself out.”

After his search, Kim got out of the mud and did his best to clean off in some water in a creek off of the fairway.

OH NOOOOOOO Tom Kim took a mid-round mud bath at the PGA Championship 😭pic.twitter.com/yeK7EJkEPO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 19, 2023

“It couldn’t get any worse,” Kim continued. “I was wet enough, so I thought I might as well just go into the water and wash myself off.”

The golfer ended up shooting a bogey on the hole.

Kim finished the round with a score of three-over par for a 73 on the day. He is currently one of 13 players tied for 63rd place on the leaderboard. Kim ended the day with two birdies and five bogeys.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

1. Eric Cole (-5)

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-4)

T3. Scottie Scheffler (-3)

T3. Corey Conners (-3)

T3. Dustin Johnson (-3)

T6. Ryan Fox (-2)

T6. Viktor Hovland (-2)

T6. Keegan Bradley (-2)

T6. Adam Scott (-2)

Hole Locations for the Second Round of the 2023 PGA Championship. 📍 ⛳️#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/CbkvjNhyT8 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2023

Utah’s Tony Finau posted a score of two-over par for 72 on his first day at the event.

The PGA Championship’s last winner was Justin Thomas.

