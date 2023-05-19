KSL Flood Watch
What 2023 Utah Football Game Is Not Being Discussed Enough?

May 19, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has a lot of big games in 2023, but there is one Utes game in particular that KSL Sports Live anchor Jeremiah Jensen says is not being discussed enough.

The Utes waste no time jumping into the thick of things hosting Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in what many have circled as a bit of a revenge game for Utah in week one. Utah football will then travel to Baylor for a first-ever meeting of the two programs.

Fast forward into the end of October and the Utes will have massive back-to-back Pac-12 games against USC at the Coliseum and then host Oregon at home. These two games seem to be the favorites for determining who ends up winning the regular season in the Pac-12 and moving on to the championship game in Las Vegas. However, according to Jensen, there is one more game for the Utes worth considering.

Utah Football At Washington Football, November 11

Jensen feels like this game in Seattle should be receiving more hype and he’s probably right.

 

The Utes and Huskies haven’t faced off since 2020, a 24-21 win for Washington at Husky Stadium, and the matchup has historically been an entertaining one. Washington, like Utah, Oregon, and USC also bring back a lot of the talent that made them successful last season while setting them up for another run in 2023.

“I don’t think we are talking enough about Washington,” Jensen said. “I think that game, November 11, on Saturday, in Seattle at Husky Stadium may determine who wins the Pac-12 regular season and then determines which of these teams goes to the Pac-12 Title game. After that, Utah plays Arizona and Colorado, so you figure, if Utah is still in the mix and they beat Washington, they’ll handle the last two games. That could be the make-or-break game.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

