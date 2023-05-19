Three found dead in Layton home, one in custody

LAYTON, Utah — Three people were found dead, and one person is in custody in what police are calling a triple homicide.

Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton Police Department said the three victims were all in the same home and a person has been taken into custody.

Police said there is no threat to the area and a 34-year-old man is in custody.

Lyman said the suspect called 911, told dispatchers he had committed a murder and he wanted to turn himself in.

He also confirmed all the victims are adults. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

It is not known if the victims are related or knew each other.

Officers are on scene of a reported homicide on East Gentile St. Suspect is in custody. Media can stage at 1879 E Gentile but approach from the East. pic.twitter.com/dEcHSd79JH — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) May 19, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.