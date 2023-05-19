KSL Flood Watch
Utah, BYU Make Isaac Wilson’s Top Six Cut

May 19, 2023, 12:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Local four-star quarterback recruit Isaac Wilson is in the process of making his college decision with Utah and BYU made his top six cut.

Wilson currently plays high school football for Corner Canyon and really impressed in 2022 racking up a number of offers from all over the country including Arizona, Idaho State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Weber State and Georgia amongst others.

The talented senior has now whittled that list down and is eyeing Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State along with the Utes and Cougars.

Isaac Wilson’s Stats

Last season, Wilson completed 208 of 332 for 3,362, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the way to a 10-2 finish for the Corner Canyon Chargers. Wilson and company are expected to make another similar push in 2023.

Wilson isn’t the biggest guy under-center with his current measurements standing at 6-foot even and 170-pounds, but chances seem likely he will grow more over the next few years. Wilson is considered the No. 10 quarterback in 2024 recruiting class making him an impressive get for any one of his top six choices.

Needless to say, football is in Wilson’s blood and his family has had a successful run of talent starting with his father Mike Wilson who was a big-time defensive lineman for the Utes in the early ’90s. In true Rivalry fashion, Wilson’s older brothers have found their playing time at BYU with Josh and Micah currently playing with the Cougars, and Zach Wilson going into year three with the New York Jets.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

