KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Another death, more cases of vision loss linked to contaminated eye drops, CDC reports

May 19, 2023, 12:59 PM

Global Pharma Healthcare recalled Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and...

Global Pharma Healthcare recalled Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, due to possible bacterial contamination that could lead to blindness or death. Mandatory Credit: EzriCare

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an additional death and six more cases of vision loss linked to infections from eye drops recalled due to bacterial contamination.

Four deaths and 14 cases of vision loss in total have now been reported among more than 80 infections of a rare strain of drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa that had never been identified in the United States prior to this outbreak. The CDC has also reported four cases of surgically removed eyeballs.

Patients reported using more than 10 different brands of eye drops –  most commonly, EzriCare Artificial Tears, the CDC said. Global Pharma Healthcare’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, were first recalled in February.

In an update this week, the CDC identified 13 more patients in two additional states, bringing the total to 81 patients in 18 states.

Seven of the 13 newly identified patients had specimens collected after the eye product recalls. The majority of those seven patients reported either using the recalled drops or living in long-term care facilities where there were other cases of the bacterial infection.

The US Food and Drug Administration and CDC have urged consumers to stop using the recalled products.

“Patients who have used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately,” the CDC said.

Symptoms can include yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye; eye pain or discomfort; redness of the eye or eyelid; feeling like something is in the eye; increased light sensitivity; and blurry vision.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a drug-resistant bacteria that can spread among people who don’t have symptoms – and to people who haven’t used the eye drops, according to the CDC. This type of spread is particularly common in health care settings.

“The bacteria can spread when one patient carrying the bacteria exposes another patient, or when patients touch common items or when healthcare workers transmit the germs which is why infection control, like hand hygiene, is so important,” the agency previously told CNN.

In April, the FDA said in an inspection report that the Global Pharma Healthcare facility in India did not follow proper protocol to prevent contamination of its products.

The FDA visited the facility for an 11-day inspection that started in mid-February, 2½ weeks after the company recalled EzriCare Artificial Tears due to possible contamination.

The inspection of the Global Pharma facility resulted in 11 observations by the FDA, including a “manufacturing process that lacked assurance of product sterility,” specifically for batches of product that were manufactured between December 2020 and April 2022 and shipped to the US.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

The smells produced by humans are an important part of what draws mosquitoes to us. Mandatory Credi...

Kate Golembiewski

What mosquitoes are most attracted to in human body odor is revealed

In a scientific report published Friday, scientists helped pinpoint the different chemicals in body odor that attract these insects.

15 hours ago

A 12-year-old has set a new record at Fullerton College as its youngest graduate, completing his st...

Jessica De Nova

12-year-old breaks record as youngest graduate at Fullerton College, receives 5 degrees

A 12-year-old has set a new record at Fullerton College as its youngest graduate.

15 hours ago

The US Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to discuss whether a new vaccine to protect ...

Jen Christensen

FDA advisers vote in support of RSV vaccine to protect newborns

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers voted Thursday in favor of recommending approval of a new vaccine.

2 days ago

ABC has had success with "The Bachelor." (Aaron Poole/Getty Images via CNN)...

Lisa Respers France

‘The Bachelor’ senior citizen edition is coming

ABC is set to debut “The Golden Bachelor,” a senior version of “The Bachelor” franchise, this fall.

3 days ago

Mourners hold candles Monday during a vigil in Farmington, New Mexico. A 98-year-old woman and her ...

Steve Almasy and Elizabeth Wolfe

98-year-old woman and her daughter among 3 victims killed by New Mexico student

A 98-year-old woman and her 73-year-old daughter were among the three people killed by an 18-year-old high school student who roamed through his neighborhood Monday firing indiscriminately at homes and passersby in their vehicles.

4 days ago

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in 2013. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images via CNN)...

Alli Rosenbloom

Priscilla Presley agrees to settlement in dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Priscilla Presley has reached a settlement agreement over her petition questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Another death, more cases of vision loss linked to contaminated eye drops, CDC reports