NFL Insider Calls Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings ‘Perfect Fit All Around’

SALT LAKE CITY – Minnesota Vikings insider Alec Lewis called Jaren Hall‘s fit with the Minneapolis-based franchise “a perfect fill all around.”

Lewis, a writer for The Athletic, discussed the former BYU quarterback and new NFL rookie during a conversation on KSL Sports Zone‘s Hans & Scotty G on Thursday, May 18.

In his chat with Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard, Lewis discussed the Vikings quarterback room and Hall’s fit with Minnesota.

On April 29, the Vikings picked Hall with the No. 164 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

‘I think it’s going to really be a positive experience for him,” Lewis said of the former BYU standout. “I think just knowing, learning a little bit about what he stands for, I think it’s really a perfect fit all around.”

Lewis recently profiled Hall for The Athletic and broke down his fit with the Vikings. For his story, the Vikings insider spoke with former Cougar quarterback and current professional QB coach John Beck. Lewis also talked with BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

After speaking with the pair of coaches, Lewis echoed Beck’s opinion during his conversation with Olsen and Garrard, Hall and the Vikings are a “perfect” match.

Veterans Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens are the incumbents in Minnesota’s quarterback room. Both players have been starters in the NFL and will be able to provide Hall with knowledge about the league.

“Jaren’s going to come in and he’s going to be working in a quarterback room that’s really experienced,” Lewis said.

Not only does Minnesota’s QB group include veteran players, but Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is a former NFL signal-caller as well.

Lewis said the combination will allow Hall to have time to learn from experienced people without the pressure to immediately produce on the field.

Earlier in May, Cousins spoke about his future with the Vikings. Although the QB led Minnesota to the playoffs and a double-digit win season in 2022, Cousins will enter the 2023 campaign on the final year of his contract.

“In this league, there should never be entitlement,” Cousins said of his contract status. “You’ve always got to go play, and teams can do whatever they want to do. That’s their prerogative. You just go to work. You do the best you can. I’m encouraged and excited because I do feel like I’ve got a lot of good football ahead of me.”

Will Cousins on the final season of his deal and Hall potentially waiting on deck, the Vikings really could be the “perfect” fit for the former BYU quarterback.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

BYU’s Jaren Hall keeping ’em on their toes 👀 pic.twitter.com/spwHISBAl5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2022

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jaren Hall can make it happen with his feet. 🏃‍♂️ 🤙 pic.twitter.com/vgUbU3m8mz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2022

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

