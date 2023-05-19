KSL Flood Watch
Missing, endangered girl believed to be in Utah

May 19, 2023

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered teen that is believed to be traveling south through Utah.

Fruitland Police Department identified the teen as 16-year-old Amalia Carrillo Martinez.

She was last seen Thursday at 7 a.m. wearing black jeans, a black Nike sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, and black Nike shoes.

She is possibly carrying a black and white marble backpack.

Amalia is hispanic, five feet six inches tall, and 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Amalia is in southern Utah headed south. Amalia has family in Hemet, California.

It is unknown what vehicle she is traveling in.

