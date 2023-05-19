KSL Flood Watch
Pac-12 Releases Annual Revenue Distribution Numbers

May 19, 2023, 1:44 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 Conference had a record year for revenue in 2021-22, the first reported year after the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the conference announced its financial performance for the financial year of 2021-22, and it came out to a record revenue of $581 million. Plus, a record distribution to the 12 universities for a total of $444 million.

 

Record $37 million for each Pac-12 institution from 2021-22

The per-team distribution came out to $37 million for each member institution.

“We are pleased to have generated record revenues and distributions for our members in this first reported year coming out of the pandemic,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “These revenues are used by our campus athletic departments to provide invaluable support to our over 7,000 student-athletes annually and to fulfill our mission to develop the next generation of leaders.”

The increase in per-team distributions is up 10% from the pre-pandemic 2019-20 financial results.

From the Pac-12’s release, the conference generated $385,600,985 in television rights fees for the 2021-22 year. They also generated another $124 million from post-season bowls.

Where the distribution stacks among the Power Five

USA Today sports reporter Steve Berkowitz reported on Friday that the Pac-12’s per-team distributions of $37 million were the lowest in the Power Five. The Big Ten Conference leads the way with $58.8 million per team. Followed by the SEC at $49.9, and the Big 12 after that at a reported $42 to $44.9 million. The ACC is at $37.9 to $41.3 million, per Berkowitz’s report.

The Pac-12 Conference will go down to 10 members beginning in 2024 after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten. Pac-12 has been in talks with potential partners for a new media rights package that will begin in the 2024-25 academic year.

University of Washington President and Chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors Ana Mari Cauce issued a statement regarding the Pac-12’s financial results for the 2021-22 year.

“The record financial results announced today position the Pac-12 for future growth and success as we continue our media rights discussions. Most importantly this growth enables us to provide best-in-class support for our student-athletes, from health and well-being to academic and athletic education, training and opportunities.”

