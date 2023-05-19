How Expensive Will Tickets Cost If Utah Lands An NHL Franchise?

SALT LAKE CITY – The potential arrival of an NHL team in Salt Lake City has sparked excitement among hockey fans in Utah. It’s also started some online debate on which building the team should play in and how much it will cost to go see a game. As anticipation grows, one important aspect fans are curious about is the pricing of season tickets for the new franchise. If this really happens, can I afford to go to a game (or several games), go in on season tickets with friends (which is my current Golden Knights plan), or could I buy my own season tickets? In this article, we’ll break down the current season ticket prices of the Utah Jazz (local NBA team), Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche (two regional NHL teams) to project potential pricing for a possible National Hockey League team in Salt Lake City. “I don’t think it’s just kind of a wish. I think there’s actual substance behind both of those.” – @SpencerJCox on efforts to land @MLB and @NHL teams in Utah 👀⚾️🏒 #MLB #NHL #MLBtoUtah #NHLtoUtah @BigLeagueUtahhttps://t.co/goDd2M0Jkl — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 19, 2023 Ticket Prices

The Grizzlies, part of the ECHL, are considered AA hockey and provide an affordable option for hockey fans. As of the 2021-2022 season, Utah's season tickets ranged from approximately $450 to $1,500 per seat or $10.98-36.58 per seat. The Grizzlies are priced comparably to most teams in the ECHL. It's important to note that various factors can influence the pricing of season tickets for a new NHL team, including the team's performance, demand, arena capacity, and available amenities. Additionally, market research and fan surveys will likely play a crucial role in determining the most appropriate pricing strategy to ensure both fan accessibility and revenue generation. While the projected pricing for season tickets for Salt Lake City's potential NHL team can only be estimated at this stage, we can draw insights from the existing ticket prices of neighboring teams. The Jazz, Golden Knights, and Avalanche provide valuable benchmarks to anticipate the price range for a future NHL franchise in Utah. As the development of a team progresses, fans will eagerly await further details regarding ticket prices, allowing them to plan and secure their spots in the stands for an upcoming hockey season. In the future, we will look into the soon-to-be-renamed Delta Center as an NHL building, keeping in mind that it was home to the Salt Lake Golden Eagles and the Utah Grizzlies for their first season. The venue already hosts an annual NHL preseason game. We will also start looking at potential names for an NHL team in Utah.