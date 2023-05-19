KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How Expensive Will Tickets Cost If Utah Lands An NHL Franchise?

May 19, 2023, 1:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The potential arrival of an NHL team in Salt Lake City has sparked excitement among hockey fans in Utah. It’s also started some online debate on which building the team should play in and how much it will cost to go see a game.

As anticipation grows, one important aspect fans are curious about is the pricing of season tickets for the new franchise.

If this really happens, can I afford to go to a game (or several games), go in on season tickets with friends (which is my current Golden Knights plan), or could I buy my own season tickets?

In this article, we’ll break down the current season ticket prices of the Utah Jazz (local NBA team), Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche (two regional NHL teams) to project potential pricing for a possible National Hockey League team in Salt Lake City.

Ticket Prices

Utah Jazz

To establish a baseline, let’s take a look at the current season ticket prices for the Jazz.

I think it makes sense to look at the Jazz for several reasons. Jazz owner Ryan Smith could end up being the same owner for a Utah-based NHL franchise. The NBA plays 41 regular season home games, like the NHL. The Jazz offer a range of seating options and pricing tiers, with prices varying based on the location and amenities of the seats. As of the 2021-22 season, the Jazz’s season ticket prices ranged from $1,200 to $10,000 per seat or $29.26-243.90 per game.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights, a relatively new NHL team, provide an interesting comparison due to their geographical proximity to Salt Lake City. Since their inaugural season in 2017, the Golden Knights have developed a passionate fan base. Season ticket prices for the Golden Knights vary based on location, but they can range from around $1,500 to $10,000 per seat or $36.58-243.90 per game.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche, located in Denver, present another valuable point of reference. As an established NHL team with a strong following, their season ticket prices provide insights into potential pricing for a Salt Lake City NHL team. Currently, the Avalanche’s season ticket prices range from approximately $2,000 to $15,000 per seat or $48.78-365.85 per game.

Potential Salt Lake City NHL Team

Considering the aforementioned teams, we can make an educated projection for the potential pricing of season tickets for Salt Lake City’s NHL team. Based on the current prices of the Jazz, Golden Knights, and Avalanche, we can anticipate that a Salt Lake City NHL team’s season ticket prices could fall within the range of $1,500-15,000 per seat.

RELATED: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Just PR’: Governor Cox On Efforts To Land MLB, NHL In Utah

Utah Grizzlies

Additionally, let’s consider the current season ticket prices for the Utah Grizzlies.

RELATED STORIES

The Grizzlies, part of the ECHL, are considered AA hockey and provide an affordable option for hockey fans. As of the 2021-2022 season, Utah’s season tickets ranged from approximately $450 to $1,500 per seat or $10.98-36.58 per seat. The Grizzlies are priced comparably to most teams in the ECHL.

It’s important to note that various factors can influence the pricing of season tickets for a new NHL team, including the team’s performance, demand, arena capacity, and available amenities. Additionally, market research and fan surveys will likely play a crucial role in determining the most appropriate pricing strategy to ensure both fan accessibility and revenue generation.

While the projected pricing for season tickets for Salt Lake City’s potential NHL team can only be estimated at this stage, we can draw insights from the existing ticket prices of neighboring teams. The Jazz, Golden Knights, and Avalanche provide valuable benchmarks to anticipate the price range for a future NHL franchise in Utah. As the development of a team progresses, fans will eagerly await further details regarding ticket prices, allowing them to plan and secure their spots in the stands for an upcoming hockey season.

In the future, we will look into the soon-to-be-renamed Delta Center as an NHL building, keeping in mind that it was home to the Salt Lake Golden Eagles and the Utah Grizzlies for their first season. The venue already hosts an annual NHL preseason game. We will also start looking at potential names for an NHL team in Utah.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Releases Annual Revenue Distribution Numbers

The Pac-12 reported its per-team distributions for the first year out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Opinion: BYU Has Biggest Brand Left In Big 12 After Texas, Oklahoma Leave

One national college football writer believes BYU has the best brand in the new Big 12.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Insider Calls Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings ‘Perfect Fit All Around’

Minnesota Vikings insider Alec Lewis called Jaren Hall's fit with the Minneapolis-based franchise "a perfect fill all around."

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah, BYU Make Isaac Wilson’s Top Six Cut

ocal four-star quarterback recruit Isaac Wilson is in the process of making his college decision with Utah and BYU made his top six cut.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Soldier Hollow Stop Will Have Biggest Purse In LPGA Epson Tour History

The Black Desert Resort Championship presented by Marcella Club will be played Sept. 7-9 at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Could Athletics Really Play In Las Vegas’ Minor League Park?

An MLB team playing in a minor league venue would've been unheard of years ago, it's what the A's likely will do if they move to Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

How Expensive Will Tickets Cost If Utah Lands An NHL Franchise?