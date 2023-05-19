KSLSPORTS FEED
How Expensive Will Tickets Cost If Utah Lands An NHL Franchise?
May 19, 2023, 1:50 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The potential arrival of an NHL team in Salt Lake City has sparked excitement among hockey fans in Utah. It’s also started some online debate on which building the team should play in and how much it will cost to go see a game.
As anticipation grows, one important aspect fans are curious about is the pricing of season tickets for the new franchise.
If this really happens, can I afford to go to a game (or several games), go in on season tickets with friends (which is my current Golden Knights plan), or could I buy my own season tickets?
In this article, we’ll break down the current season ticket prices of the Utah Jazz (local NBA team), Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche (two regional NHL teams) to project potential pricing for a possible National Hockey League team in Salt Lake City.
“I don’t think it’s just kind of a wish. I think there’s actual substance behind both of those.” – @SpencerJCox on efforts to land @MLB and @NHL teams in Utah 👀⚾️🏒 #MLB #NHL #MLBtoUtah #NHLtoUtah @BigLeagueUtahhttps://t.co/goDd2M0Jkl
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 19, 2023
Ticket Prices
Utah Jazz
To establish a baseline, let’s take a look at the current season ticket prices for the Jazz.
I think it makes sense to look at the Jazz for several reasons. Jazz owner Ryan Smith could end up being the same owner for a Utah-based NHL franchise. The NBA plays 41 regular season home games, like the NHL. The Jazz offer a range of seating options and pricing tiers, with prices varying based on the location and amenities of the seats. As of the 2021-22 season, the Jazz’s season ticket prices ranged from $1,200 to $10,000 per seat or $29.26-243.90 per game.
According to @FriedgeHNIC, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with @utahjazz Ryan Smith last week in New York.
“He’s interested in the NHL — and the NHL is very interested in him.” #TakeNote | 👀🏒https://t.co/68URhGXFAr
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 31, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights, a relatively new NHL team, provide an interesting comparison due to their geographical proximity to Salt Lake City. Since their inaugural season in 2017, the Golden Knights have developed a passionate fan base. Season ticket prices for the Golden Knights vary based on location, but they can range from around $1,500 to $10,000 per seat or $36.58-243.90 per game.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche, located in Denver, present another valuable point of reference. As an established NHL team with a strong following, their season ticket prices provide insights into potential pricing for a Salt Lake City NHL team. Currently, the Avalanche’s season ticket prices range from approximately $2,000 to $15,000 per seat or $48.78-365.85 per game.
Are the dominoes falling into place for an @NHL team in Salt Lake City? 🏒@kslsports https://t.co/ErhFxywlQn
— KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) May 18, 2023
Potential Salt Lake City NHL Team
Considering the aforementioned teams, we can make an educated projection for the potential pricing of season tickets for Salt Lake City’s NHL team. Based on the current prices of the Jazz, Golden Knights, and Avalanche, we can anticipate that a Salt Lake City NHL team’s season ticket prices could fall within the range of $1,500-15,000 per seat.
RELATED: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Just PR’: Governor Cox On Efforts To Land MLB, NHL In Utah
Utah Grizzlies
Additionally, let’s consider the current season ticket prices for the Utah Grizzlies.
.@SpencerJCox joined @KSLunrivaled and is confident that Utah can support both and #NHL and an #MLB franchise.
As for the #NFL… that is a different beast. pic.twitter.com/7hiLqOlAHI
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 17, 2023
The Grizzlies, part of the ECHL, are considered AA hockey and provide an affordable option for hockey fans. As of the 2021-2022 season, Utah’s season tickets ranged from approximately $450 to $1,500 per seat or $10.98-36.58 per seat. The Grizzlies are priced comparably to most teams in the ECHL.
It’s important to note that various factors can influence the pricing of season tickets for a new NHL team, including the team’s performance, demand, arena capacity, and available amenities. Additionally, market research and fan surveys will likely play a crucial role in determining the most appropriate pricing strategy to ensure both fan accessibility and revenue generation.
While the projected pricing for season tickets for Salt Lake City’s potential NHL team can only be estimated at this stage, we can draw insights from the existing ticket prices of neighboring teams. The Jazz, Golden Knights, and Avalanche provide valuable benchmarks to anticipate the price range for a future NHL franchise in Utah. As the development of a team progresses, fans will eagerly await further details regarding ticket prices, allowing them to plan and secure their spots in the stands for an upcoming hockey season.
In the future, we will look into the soon-to-be-renamed Delta Center as an NHL building, keeping in mind that it was home to the Salt Lake Golden Eagles and the Utah Grizzlies for their first season. The venue already hosts an annual NHL preseason game. We will also start looking at potential names for an NHL team in Utah.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.