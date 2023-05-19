KSL Flood Watch
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Salt Lake man with history of impaired driving charged in fatal motorcycle crash

May 19, 2023, 2:57 PM

Jason Hughes...

A Salt Lake City man who police say had a blood-alcohol content more than four times the legal limit was charged Friday with causing a crash that killed motorcyclist Jason Hughes in American Fork.(Courtesy: Hughes Family)

(Courtesy: Hughes Family)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Salt Lake man with a history of impaired driving was charged Friday with causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in American Fork.

Daniel Lance Foster, 51, is charged in 4th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; DUI with prior offenses, a third-degree felony; and drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor.

On May 12, Foster was pulling out of a business onto West State Road near 100 North in American Fork to make a left turn when a northbound motorcycle “crashed into the driver side rear quarter panel of the truck. The impact caused the truck to spin around 180 degrees and face the parking lot it just exited,” a police booking affidavit states.

Jason Hughes, 32, died in the crash. He leaves behind five children, ages 3 to 11 years old. He was a diesel mechanic for the Utah Department of Transportation.

“The motorcyclist was going approximately 58 mph in a 35 mph zone and tried to stop, but was unable to and hit the back of the truck. However, the motorcyclist had the right of way. Moreover, while (Foster) initially told officers that he did not see the motorcycle, he later told officers that he saw the motorcycle, but believed he had time to make the turn,” charging documents state.

A half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in Foster’s vehicle. He was unable to competed field sobriety tests as he was “deemed to be too emotional to complete the tests,” the charges say.

A test conducted later, however, determined Foster’s blood-alcohol level was at 0.217%, or more than four times the legal limit, according to the charges. Prosecutors noted that even though the test was taken about three hours after the crash, Foster still had a very high blood-alcohol content.

A check on Foster’s driver’s license showed he is an alcohol-restricted driver.

Foster’s criminal history shows five previous charges related to alcohol or driving under the influence since 1991.

  • 1991 — Larceny and illegal possession of alcohol
  • 1992 — Driving under the influence of liquor
  • 2002 — Assault against a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to remain at accident-injury/death
  • 2010 — Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs
  • 2016 — Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs

