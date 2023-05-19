Fatal crash closes Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A crash in Spanish Fork Canyon has claimed at least one life and significantly slowed traffic. The crash, at milepost 180, closed traffic in both directions for a time.

It is not yet clear how many cars were involved, but Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash was deadly. It is not yet clear how many people were killed.

U.S. 6 that travels through the canyon is an important roadway for traffic heading east – west in northern Utah. It carried drivers between the Wasatch Front and eastern central Utah, connecting with Interstate 70 that is a gateway to recreation areas including Canyonlands and Arches national parks.

The busy roadways handles semi trailers shipping goods and drivers heading to weekend destinations. The road also is used by those heading to central Utah on U.S. 89, that was closed for days at Thistle because of flooding.